Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden

Änglagård/House of Angels was a huge success in Sweden 1992 when the first film was broadcasted. It was also nominated as the Swedish contribtuion to the Oscar award. Änglagård is about Fanny who inherit her grandfathers house in a small town in Sweden. She has never visit the village as her mother left when she was pregnant. When Fanny returns with her friend Zac, they are not welcomed with open arms. The people are scared of these newcomers.

During the performance I think several times, how lucky I am to live in Sweden and to be able to experience such an ingeniously well-written new musical. The new stuff that is staged on Broadway and the West End I can go there and see, or it will come here sooner or later, but to really understand the genuine that is in musicals like Änglagård, Så som i himlen and Kristina from Duvemåla (by Björn Ulveaus and Benny Andersson) you have an advantage if you are Swedish. Altough the plot and the relations has no boarders and is worldwide. The sound, the tone, the melancholy that lurks in several of Fredrik Kempe's fantastic melodies in Änglagård is truly Swedish. Most people have probably seen the films about Änglagård and when the story is in the hands of Fredrik Kempe (music and lyrics), Edward af Sillén (screenplay and direction) and Daniel Réhn (screenplay), together they create musical magic and musical history.

The music wanders between German cabaret, swelling ballads filled with emotion and fun catchy songs, real crowd pleaser songs where the audience joins in and claps the beat from the first note. There is laughter and seriousness intervined. The story, is recognizable from the films, but some adaptations are made and the choices really elevate the story. There is more focus on the female characters. Rut is given more space and, together with Fanny, are the supporting characters who drive the plot forward. Just the right angle on the story. Although it takes place in the early 90s, it is relevant to xenophobia and the fear of the unknown among the villagers of Yxared, when the cabaret stars Fanny and Zac arrives.

Everything is performed by amazing musical artists who are so perfect for their roles. Tuva B Larsen really owns the role of Fanny, cool, tough and vulnerable with a voice that is both sweet and emotional at the same time. Helen Sjöholm is perfect as Rut, the woman who has carried a secret for twenty years. So much emotion in that role and Helen's singing is so expressive and emotional. Lindy Larsson is a new acquaintance for me, but he portrays Zac spot on. Colorful personality but at the same time low-key and observant and what a voice! Wish he could have taken a little more plastic vocally. Fredrik Lycke has incredible authority as Axel and it is very powerful when he sings Änglagård early in the performance. Then we have the good-hearted older brothers Gottfrid (Tommy Körberg, who is the orginal Anatoliy in Chess) and Ivar (Gustav Levin). The brothers are given the grateful task of being the slightly funny uncles who charm the audience with their happy, slightly lighter songs. But of course Körberg has a song that requires a little more vocal resources as well. It becomes very emotional when he sings about his youthful love. Per Svenssion is brilliant in the role of the priest Henning, cowed and pious at the beginning but then he takes more plastic. Brilliant performances by the rest and the entire ensemble.

The scenography by Lars Östbergh is very good. The Änglagård house gives a certain dollhouse feeling that I really like. Lighting design, mask, wigs, costumes, yes everything is really thought out in the smallest detail and becomes a perfect unity.

The transformation of the films Änglagård into a musical is handled with so much genuine love for the story, the music and lyrics are written with incredible flair and the cast is truly genius. They've shuffled the deck just right and played the best cards - this can't be anything other than a formidable success. The applause never ended this opening night. Fantastic that once again an incomparably good Swedish musical has been created.

Photo credits Mats Bäcker