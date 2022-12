JULKONSERT Comes to Dramaten This Weekend

Perhaps Europe's most talked about and provocative director, Oliver Frljić, stages one of the most important novels in modern literary history.

December 8, 2022

It's an early, blue morning in the suburbs. A man steps out onto his cramped balcony and falls right through the brawl that took place last night. He is afraid that he said things to his wife that cannot be repaired. In the hour between night and dawn, he comes to terms with himself, tries to guide his grief backwards and finally ends up in an event from his childhood, a beautiful summer morning a lifetime ago, in the small house in the archipelago. The Baltic Sea is blank outside and the Sjörapporten is playing on the radio.