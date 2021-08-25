JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Arena Tour Comes To Sweden In 2022

Finally, it's time for the phenomena Peter Jöback and Ola Salo to stand on the same stage. Together they will play the lead roles, Jesus and Judas, in the acclaimed rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar written in 1970 by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. There will be a nationwide arena tour in the spring of 2022 with the Swedish premiere on 4 February.

Peter Jöback and Ola Salo have for decades been praised for their musical talent. They have both reaped great musical successes over the years and are today considered two of Sweden's foremost artists. They have previously only made a joint appearance in Melodifestivalen's second chance in 2015, an extremely appreciated and acclaimed artist number. Now they will for the first time perform together in a large production. Peter Jöback plays the role of Jesus and Ola Salo, who previously played the role of Jesus in several sets of Jesus Christ Superstar, this time takes on the role of Judas.

The set of Jesus Christ Superstar will therefore be a unique musical composition where two of the country's foremost artists, together with a large ensemble, meet in a performance that is specially adapted for the major arenas. A set that lacks previous comparisons. Jesus Christ Superstar was written in 1970 as a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Over the years, Jesus Christ Superstar has been successfully played around the world in both opera and musical formats. Directed and staged by the renowned director Fredrik "Benke" Rydman. United Stage and Live Nation in association with The Really Useful Group Limited.

Tickets will go on sale the 27th of August 2021.

https://www.ticketmaster.se/artist/jesus-christ-superstar-biljetter/1093563