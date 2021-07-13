Gothenburg Culture Festival Will Run in August 2021

The Gothenburg Culture Festival will take place on 21-22 August.

This year, the festival will consist of a comical Bach cantata, a wind orchestra and sumptuous Grieg strings. Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani will also give unique performances for one person at a time.

Full lineup:

Coffee Cantata by J. S. Bach

Foyer, 11.30am-12.00pm & 1.00-1.30pm

A comic Bach cantata with a coffee aroma.

2 performances, ca 30 min each

Ensemble: Mia Karlsson, soprano, Daniel Ralphsson, tenor, Mats Persson, baritone, and musicians from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra

The Holberg Suite by Edvard Grieg

Foyer, 2.00-2.30pm

Göteborg Opera's string ensemble

One on one

Foyer, 12.00-5.00pm

1 dancer. 1 spectator. An unforgettable one-on-one meeting.

Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani meet gives each spectator a unique experience.

Performed on the Small Stage

Do you want to be a spectator? Apply using instructions on this page which will be published 10 August.

Award ceremony: Årets Näverlur

Foyer, 11.00-11.45am

Annual cultural prize to a person or group active in the Nordic region who promotes Nordic folk music traditions such as grassland music and wind music.

Brass concert

Foyer, 12.30-1.15pm

The Wind Ensemble of The Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Charles Gounod, Paul Dukas, Mogens Andresen and Henri Tomasi.

Fröliche Werkstatt

Foyer, 2.00-2.45pm

Serenade ensemble from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Richard Strauss under the direction of Gordon Hunt.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.opera.se/en/what-s-on/gothenburg-culture-festival-2021/.