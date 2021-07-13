Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gothenburg Culture Festival Will Run in August 2021

The Gothenburg Culture Festival will take place on 21–22 August.

Jul. 13, 2021  
This year, the festival will consist of a comical Bach cantata, a wind orchestra and sumptuous Grieg strings. Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani will also give unique performances for one person at a time.

Full lineup:

Coffee Cantata by J. S. Bach

Foyer, 11.30am-12.00pm & 1.00-1.30pm

A comic Bach cantata with a coffee aroma.

2 performances, ca 30 min each

Ensemble: Mia Karlsson, soprano, Daniel Ralphsson, tenor, Mats Persson, baritone, and musicians from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra

The Holberg Suite by Edvard Grieg

Foyer, 2.00-2.30pm

Göteborg Opera's string ensemble

One on one

Foyer, 12.00-5.00pm

1 dancer. 1 spectator. An unforgettable one-on-one meeting.

Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani meet gives each spectator a unique experience.

Performed on the Small Stage

Do you want to be a spectator? Apply using instructions on this page which will be published 10 August.

Award ceremony: Årets Näverlur

Foyer, 11.00-11.45am

Annual cultural prize to a person or group active in the Nordic region who promotes Nordic folk music traditions such as grassland music and wind music.

Brass concert

Foyer, 12.30-1.15pm

The Wind Ensemble of The Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Charles Gounod, Paul Dukas, Mogens Andresen and Henri Tomasi.

Fröliche Werkstatt

Foyer, 2.00-2.45pm

Serenade ensemble from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Richard Strauss under the direction of Gordon Hunt.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.opera.se/en/what-s-on/gothenburg-culture-festival-2021/.


