Gothenburg Culture Festival Will Run in August 2021
The Gothenburg Culture Festival will take place on 21-22 August.
This year, the festival will consist of a comical Bach cantata, a wind orchestra and sumptuous Grieg strings. Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani will also give unique performances for one person at a time.
Full lineup:
Coffee Cantata by J. S. Bach
Foyer, 11.30am-12.00pm & 1.00-1.30pm
A comic Bach cantata with a coffee aroma.
2 performances, ca 30 min each
Ensemble: Mia Karlsson, soprano, Daniel Ralphsson, tenor, Mats Persson, baritone, and musicians from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra
The Holberg Suite by Edvard Grieg
Foyer, 2.00-2.30pm
Göteborg Opera's string ensemble
One on one
Foyer, 12.00-5.00pm
1 dancer. 1 spectator. An unforgettable one-on-one meeting.
Dancers from GöteborgsOperans Danskompani meet gives each spectator a unique experience.
Performed on the Small Stage
Do you want to be a spectator? Apply using instructions on this page which will be published 10 August.
Award ceremony: Årets Näverlur
Foyer, 11.00-11.45am
Annual cultural prize to a person or group active in the Nordic region who promotes Nordic folk music traditions such as grassland music and wind music.
Brass concert
Foyer, 12.30-1.15pm
The Wind Ensemble of The Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Charles Gounod, Paul Dukas, Mogens Andresen and Henri Tomasi.
Fröliche Werkstatt
Foyer, 2.00-2.45pm
Serenade ensemble from the Göteborg Opera Orchestra plays music by Richard Strauss under the direction of Gordon Hunt.
Learn more and book tickets at https://www.opera.se/en/what-s-on/gothenburg-culture-festival-2021/.