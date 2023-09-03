Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall

The Sheldon will welcome two-time Tony Award-winner and St. Louis native Norbert Leo Butz, Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. for a special Notes From Home performance in the perfect acoustics of The Sheldon. Butz will celebrate the launch of his latest album, King of Hearts. Devon Cahill joins as a special guest.

"I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunity to open for the amazing Norbert Leo Butz's hometown album release show," says Devon Cahill. "He and I have so much of the same musical taste and have been working together whenever we get the chance for the past 10 years. His new album sounds so good and I'm honored to kick off the show with my original indie folk tunes. My band will include some special guests, and you can expect some fun collaborations throughout the evening! This will be a lovely celebration of music, and a night to remember."

Born and raised in St. Louis, Norbert Leo Butz's love of theater began at an early age. His Broadway credits span a number of iconic and award-winning productions including Wicked, where he originated the role of Fiero, as well as Big Fish, The Last Five Years and My Fair Lady. He won two Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical - one for his performance in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and the second for Catch Me if You Can. Butz's television credits include roles in Bloodline, Mercy Street, Fosse/Verdon and many others. King of Hearts is his fifth solo album.

Devon Cahill made her professional debut at age 6 in a three-month run of The Sound of Music. In 2012, she shifted gears from musical theatre and formed the indie folk band Letter to Memphis, which quickly became a local favorite, playing at venues and major cultural events throughout St. Louis and winning Best Folk Band from the Riverfront Times two years in a row. In 2017, she ventured out as a solo artist, and debuted her first solo EP, entitled When I Wake, in October 2018. Her rootsy songwriting style is a hybrid of Americana, indie and folk music. When not performing solo, Cahill leads a band with David Newmann, Simon Chervitz, Dave Anson and special guests.

