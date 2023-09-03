Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall

Devon Cahill joins as a special guest.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera Photo 1 Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 2 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Review: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The Chapel Photo 3 Review: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The Chapel
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Cirque du Soleil's First Holiday Themed Show – Is Coming To St. L Photo 4 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Cirque du Soleil's First Holiday Themed Show – Is Coming To St. Louis!

Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall

The Sheldon will welcome two-time Tony Award-winner and St. Louis native Norbert Leo Butz, Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. for a special Notes From Home performance in the perfect acoustics of The Sheldon. Butz will celebrate the launch of his latest album, King of Hearts. Devon Cahill joins as a special guest.

"I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunity to open for the amazing Norbert Leo Butz's hometown album release show," says Devon Cahill. "He and I have so much of the same musical taste and have been working together whenever we get the chance for the past 10 years. His new album sounds so good and I'm honored to kick off the show with my original indie folk tunes. My band will include some special guests, and you can expect some fun collaborations throughout the evening! This will be a lovely celebration of music, and a night to remember."

Born and raised in St. Louis, Norbert Leo Butz's love of theater began at an early age. His Broadway credits span a number of iconic and award-winning productions including Wicked, where he originated the role of Fiero, as well as Big Fish, The Last Five Years and My Fair Lady. He won two Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical - one for his performance in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and the second for Catch Me if You Can. Butz's television credits include roles in Bloodline, Mercy Street, Fosse/Verdon and many others. King of Hearts is his fifth solo album.

Devon Cahill made her professional debut at age 6 in a three-month run of The Sound of Music. In 2012, she shifted gears from musical theatre and formed the indie folk band Letter to Memphis, which quickly became a local favorite, playing at venues and major cultural events throughout St. Louis and winning Best Folk Band from the Riverfront Times two years in a row. In 2017, she ventured out as a solo artist, and debuted her first solo EP, entitled When I Wake, in October 2018. Her rootsy songwriting style is a hybrid of Americana, indie and folk music. When not performing solo, Cahill leads a band with David Newmann, Simon Chervitz, Dave Anson and special guests.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below!




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Student Blog: 54 Below Debut! Photo
Student Blog: 54 Below Debut!

Ever since I was in middle school, I used to stay up for hours on end watching concerts and performances from 54 Below. As corny as it sounds, Getting to be in the Do Not Sing List was such a dream come true and little Grace wouldn't believe it.

2
Review: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The Chapel Photo
Review: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The Chapel

Schwetye’s vision is brought to life by the crisp direction of Lucy Capshion. Her brisk blocking moves the actors from scene to scene across the two time periods with ease. Capshion effectively guides the energetic performances of her actors so the audience can clearly distinguish which of the two characters each is portraying.

3
TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Cirque du Soleils First Holiday Themed Show – Is Coming To St. Photo
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Cirque du Soleil's First Holiday Themed Show – Is Coming To St. Louis!

'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil is a holiday themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story. 

4
Review: KINKY BOOTS at The Grandel Photo
Review: KINKY BOOTS at The Grandel

This production of KINKY BOOTS by is a show with a lot of heart and a few too many technical glitches, especially related to the mics and sound design. Director Taylor Gruenloh, his cast, and crew get a lot right with this production. Good performances, fun choreography, and some inventive staging made this production of KINKY BOOTS entertaining, especially for those who love this show. Gruenloh didn’t take the easy route, keeping many of the fun elements from the original Broadway Production, and adapting them to a much smaller performance space. The upbeat Act One closer, ‘Everybody say Yeah,’ and early second act doozy ‘In this Corner’ were staged with all the intricacies and blocking of the original production. The presentation and choreography of these big numbers illustrate that with directorial vision a streamlined version of a big musical does not have to sacrifice memorable elements. But what was sacrificed was the energy and strong performances from the ensemble and featured players. Their mics were either left too low or not turned on, perhaps to avoid feedback or other issues. As a result, the dialogue, solos, and background vocals from the ensemble were often lost, significantly reducing the overall energy from the ensemble, not allowing this good production to achieve greatness.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion In Winter
.ZACK (10/05-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Interactive Insight: Very Open Rehearsal
Thornhill Library (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Jewish Theatre 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Carl and Helene Mirowitz Performing Arts Center (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WRENS
Prism Theatre Company (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Sounds
St. Louis Art Fair Main Stage (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
Florissant Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Serafini from Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Blue Strawberry (10/27-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (9/05-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You