Tickets On Sale For SHE KILLS MONSTERS: Young Adventurers Edition at COCA

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Tickets are on sale for COCA's production of She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition, a fast-paced dramatic comedy written by Qui Nguyen. Performances are Friday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she gets pulled into an exciting adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's escape and uncovers the sister she never truly knew. Featuring 16 young artists from COCA's Pre-Professional Division, She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition creates a thrilling and funny story that celebrates both the geek and the warrior inside all of us.

“She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition is a fast-paced, heartfelt adventure about grief, acceptance, and belonging. The play bounces between two different worlds—'reality' in late '90s high school life and the fantasy realm of Dungeons & Dragons—as Agnes seeks to discover her inner warrior and ultimately learn to accept and love people for who they are, without judgment,” said Shawna Flanigan, COCA's Senior Director of Artistic Strategy & Programs and Director of She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition. “Audiences will be taken on a journey filled with magic, stage combat, special effects, and monsters in this poignant, relatable story about discovering how to be yourself and embracing who you are.”