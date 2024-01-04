The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Announces It Has Reached 80% of $2.5M Rally for The Rep Campaign

Phase 1 of the campaign extended through January 31, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis today an­­­­­nounced that it has reached 80% of its $2.5M goal for the Rally for The Rep campaign, launched in October 2023 to fund the second half of the theatre's season and support its long-term sustainability. Building on the funds raised to date and to continue the campaign's momentum towards reaching its full goal, The Rep will extend the Rally for The Rep through the end of January 2024. 

 

The Rep will also move forward with mounting its next production, the captivating, high-fling Lookingglass Theatre Company's adaptation of the timeless classic, Moby Dick, with performances beginning February 6, 2024, and running through February 25, 2024. Tickets are available at repstl.org/mobydick.  

 

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we've received from the St. Louis community and are hoping to use this momentum to reach our end goal and ensure The Rep continues to bring world-class, adventurous new works and beloved classics to our stage,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. “The Rep is looking towards building a more stable future for the theatre in the midst of an industry undergoing radical change. Just three years shy of our 60th anniversary, we are working to build a model that responds to today's cultural landscape so that we remain an anchoring cultural force for St. Louis, using the transformative power of the arts to build bridges in our region and beyond.” 

 

The Rep will announce the status of the final show of its season, Tracy Letts' August: Osage County, and plans for next season's programming in the coming months. 

 

Among the significant milestones in the campaign so far include The Rally for The Rep Holiday Benefit Experience that featured St. Louis alumnus John Goodman and raised more than $150,000. The one-night-only event was also headlined by local favorites including former St. Louis Cardinals shortstop and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie “The Wizard of Oz” Smith, St. Louis CITY SC Forward Nicholas Gioacchini, and Chicago-based trio The Lovettes. 

 

Another contributing factor to the campaign's success to date is The Rep's most recent production, It's A Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play, which exceeded the theatre's ticketing goals and has quickly become a highlight of the holiday season. Centering local St. Louis talent, the production transported audiences back to the golden age of radio with a reimagining of the classic holiday film. This holiday production builds on The Rep's ongoing commitment to bringing St. Louis audiences world-class theatrical experiences from the most exciting emerging and established voices in American theatre. 

 

For more information about the Rally for The Rep campaign and to donate, please visit rallyfortherep.org

 

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is the region's premiere theatre for compelling, award-winning theatrical experiences that entertain, engage, and illuminate audiences' shared humanity. Founded in 1966, for more than five decades The Rep has sustained and built upon its commitment to artistic excellence by creating, developing, and curating adventurous new works and beloved classics from the most exciting emerging and established American voices. The Rep builds bridges within the St. Louis community and beyond by offering productions that allow audiences to see themselves and the stories that matter to them represented on stage, through the organization's robust community engagement programs, and across its educational initiatives. 

 

The Rep welcomes audiences with inspiring and expansive productions at several inviting stages across St. Louis including the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around the St. Louis area. A thought leader in The National Theatre landscape, The Rep is a dedicated partner with arts organizations in St. Louis and across the country, expanding audiences' appreciation and understanding of the world through theatre. In December 2023, The Rep was named a Missouri Historical Theatre, which is awarded to theaters that contribute to tourism in Missouri, promote arts in its community and throughout Missouri, and has been operational for a minimum of 50 years.



