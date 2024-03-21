The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Reveals 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2024-2025 season, which includes four world-class productions all taking place at the Loretto-Hilton Center, in the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre on the campus of Webster University. Curated to provide unique experiences for the full spectrum of the St. Louis community, the 2024-25 season includes mystery, comedy, thrilling storytelling and a holiday musical for all to enjoy.

The Rep's 2024-25 Season kicks off with Frederick Knott's suspense thriller Dial "M" for Murder September 18 - October 13, 2024. Featuring an exclusively local St. Louis cast, audiences will be at the edge of their seats as they delve into the deception and betrayal of this timeless classic.

Next up to celebrate the holiday season, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in a holiday jam session that will have audiences toasting the season December 4 - 22, 2024. A collaboration with STAGES St. Louis, this production combines two powerhouse performing arts organizations on one stage and is the first production of the musical to be performed in St. Louis.

At the top of 2025 comes the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated comedy, Clyde's, February 5 - March 2, 2025. Named the most produced play of 2023, a truck stop sandwich shop becomes the unexpected stage for redemption, second chances and the quest for the perfect sandwich.

To close out the Mainstage season from the adaptor of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express comes Ken Ludwig's up-roaring retelling of Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, March 19 - April 13, 2025. Akin to The Rep's recent productions of Moby Dick, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Pride and Prejudice, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood's expansive storytelling will have audiences swept away as the charismatic outlaw battles a power-hungry prince for the soul of England.

“Following a banner year filled with critically acclaimed productions and a tremendous outpouring of support from the community, we look forward to continuing the momentum of artistic excellence that creates memorable theatrical experiences for all of our patrons in our upcoming 58th Anniversary season,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “We received valuable feedback this past season and have diligently devised innovative and sustainable action steps to meet the needs of the theatre and our cherished community. This exciting season is a reflection of those needs, which presents an opportunity to produce a wide array of offerings to delight and challenge our valued patrons as well as welcome new and old audiences to the theatre to position it as an enduring institution for the St. Louis community.”

Looking ahead, The Rep is excited to introduce its new Augustin Family Artistic Director later this spring and the much anticipated Steve Woolf Studio Series taking place in the Emerson Studio Theatre will be announced later this summer.

The Rep will also continue to offer its Learning and Community Engagement (LACE) programs that provide people of all ages opportunities to deeply engage with the art they see on stage through immersive in-classroom and extracurricular learning opportunities, public forums for civic discourse, and opportunities to participate in the artmaking process. Programs include the Story 2 Stage Festival which features student written and produced plays, the Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) public performance in Spring 2025 and Camp Rep, where students over the summer receive a two week immersion in all things theatre culminating with a family showcase.

Find a full schedule of the 2024-25 season programs below. Subscriber renewals begin today with new subscription purchases available April 15, 2024. The Rep offers the Classic Mainstage subscription for all four productions, a Red Carpet Exclusive subscription to attend Opening Night, and a Flex Pass subscription which allows patrons to pick and choose what shows to see. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information and to purchase a subscription, visit www.repstl.org or call the Box Office, Monday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at (314) 968-4925. The Rep Box Office will also be available for in-person support at the Loretto-Hilton Center, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dial “M” for Murder

Sept 18 - Oct 13, 2024

By Frederick Knott

Step into the shadows of a meticulously planned murder. In the elegant home of Tony and Margot Wendice, a sinister game of cat and mouse unfolds. Tony, a calculating mastermind, plots to kill his wife for her inheritance, fueled by revenge and greed. When his perfect plan spirals into chaos, a web of lies and deceit is spun, threatening to ensnare the innocent. Join the relentless Inspector Hubbard as he unravels the twisted truth. Will Tony's trap hold, or will justice be served? Experience the suspense and intrigue of Dial “M” for Murder, a play that will leave you breathless until the final curtain falls.

Major Production Sponsor - Ann Cady Scott

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Presented in partnership with STAGES St. Louis

Dec 4 - Dec 22, 2024

Book by Colin Ascott

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK? Around the Christmas tree, that is! Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins back together for a festive jam session that will have you jingling ALL the way! In the decked-out Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid, these legendary musicians blend their chart-topping hits with seasonal cheer. Get ready for a holly jolly journey through this iconic rock n' roll musical!

Clyde's

Feb 5 - Mar 2, 2025

By Lynn Nottage

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage comes the Tony-nominated-play, Clyde's. In a small run-down sandwich joint, ex-cons endure Clyde's fiery critiques and a scorching kitchen. Yet, when a mystic chef throws down the gauntlet—craft the ultimate sandwich—the team ignites with newfound zeal. Fueled by this savory challenge, they transform their past into a recipe for triumphant fresh starts. Join this spirited culinary quest where second chances are as vibrant as the flavors sizzling in the pan!

Major Production Sponsor - Whitaker Foundation

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

Mar 19 - April 13, 2025

By Ken Ludwig

Join the Merry Rebellion! Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a riotous romp through the enchanted forest, where Robin and his lively band of outlaws plot to outwit a greedy prince. Filled with daring escapades, mischievous humor, and a dash of romance, this timeless tale of justice and camaraderie is a swashbuckling adventure the whole family will cheer for!

Major Production Sponsor - The Leading Ladies of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis