The Rep Names Danny Williams as its New Managing Director

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced Danny Williams as its new Managing Director, effective January 10, 2022. He will replace Mark Bernstein, who is retiring after serving more than 34 years in the position. Williams comes to The Rep from New York, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Finance and Administration for The Public Theater. He previously held administrative positions at Music Theater International and the Manhattan Theater Club, as well serving as an adjunct professor in the Performing Arts Management MFA Program at Brooklyn College.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be joining the incredible staff of The Rep. I have long admired the Rep and am profoundly inspired by Hana Sharif's visionary leadership," said Williams. "I cannot wait to contribute my energy and expertise to support the staff, artists, community and supporters of The Rep to deliver theatre of the highest quality to all."

The Rep conducted an extensive national search facilitated by Arts Consulting Group and led by search committee co-chairs Dedric Carter and Brian Clevinger to find the best possible successor for Bernstein in order to continue the legacy he created at the organization. Under Bernstein's leadership, The Rep built its national reputation as a home for great art, brilliant production values and fiscal strength. During his tenure, he more than tripled the annual operating budget, developed a rigorous roster of community stakeholders and donors and led The Rep's endowment growth from half a million dollars to more than $10 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danny Williams as the new Managing Director of The Rep," said Hana Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "Danny is a visionary leader, with a passion for art and a wide range of management and finance experience supporting bold ambitious theatre. I could not be more excited to partner with Danny to shape the future of The Rep as he picks up the mantle from Mark."

"Mark Bernstein has been an invaluable asset to The Rep. We have extreme gratitude for the work he has done for our theatre and community and he will be greatly missed," added Gwen Middeke, president of The Rep's board of directors. "Our search committee members are confident that Danny Williams will be a worthy successor and carry on Mark's legacy of strong leadership."