The Rep Elects 8 New Board Members and New Board President

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced eight newly elected Board Members who will serve a three-year term starting July 2023. They include: David H. Alpers, M.D. (Washington University, Emeritus William B Kountz Professor of Medicine), Amy Bantle (Washington University Medicine, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer), Jana Broadie (Cox Communications Inc., Assistant VP, Human Resources Business Partners), David Frey (Calares; Change, Process & Learning), Antonnette (Toni) Jackson (Pinnacle Consulting Associates, Managing Member), John Kingston (Thompson & Coburn LLP, Partner), Jane M. Robert (Community Volunteer) and Julian Z. Schuster, Ph.D. (Webster University, President). Brian L. Clevinger, Ph.D. (Prolog Ventures, Managing Director), former Vice President of The Rep Board, was named President for a three-year term.

“It is an incredible honor to welcome such a dynamic group of trustees from an array of backgrounds and specialties to The Rep’s board as we continue to build upon our commitment to create and curate world-class theatrical experiences for our audiences,” said Managing Director Danny Williams. “Brian Clevinger has been an engaged supporter of The Rep for many years. I look forward to working with him as our new Board President as we embark on a national search for a new Artistic Director to build upon and strengthen The Rep as a cultural cornerstone in St. Louis.”

The Rep’s Board Leadership includes newly elected President Brian L. Clevinger, Ph.D. (Prolog Ventures, Managing Director); Vice Presidents Ann Cady Scott (Community Volunteer) and Susan Stith (Retired Cigna, VP, DEI, Civic Affairs & Foundation); Secretary Judi Scissors (Community Volunteer); Treasurer Wendi Alper-Pressman (Armstrong Teasdale, LLP); Vice President, Volunteers Ann Harris Straw (Community Volunteer); and Immediate Past President Gwen M. Middeke (Northwestern Mutual).

The Rep’s 2023/24 Season begins in September with award-winning, critically acclaimed plays on its mainstages at the Loretto-Hilton Center and Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA including Ben Power’s adaptation of Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy; Twisted Melodies, written and performed by Kelvin Roston, Jr.; the return of the spectacular and much lauded holiday show A Christmas Carol; the Lookingglass Theatre Company’s adaptation of Moby Dick; and Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County. The theatre will also host limited engagement presentations of The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Tribute to Whitney Houston created by Mark Clements, and The Lion, created by Benjamin Scheuer.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.