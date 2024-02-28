The New Jewish Theatre Opens Season With ALL MY SONS in March

The New Jewish Theatre is set to open its 26th season with the Tony Award-winning play All My Sons by Arthur Miller at the Wool Studio Theatre March 21-April 7. Starring Greg Johnston as Joe Keller, the family patriarch, Amy Loui as Kate Keller, the matriarch, and Jayson Heil as Chris Keller, the family’s son and veteran of the war, this play will question right and wrong and test the bonds of family in a moving tale set in the wake of World War II.

Written by Miller in 1915 and directed by Gary Wayne Barker (Intimate Apparel, 2019), All My Sons touches on many themes and moral questions that are relevant today, including the righteousness of acting to protect your family at the expense of others, what makes one complicit in someone’s else’s crimes, and the true life challenges of veterans returning home following the terrible events of World War II.

Returning performers to New Jewish Theatre for All My Sons are Joel Moses (George Deever), Sumer Baer (Lydia Lubey), and Kristen Joy Lintvedt (Ann Deever), fresh off her St. Louis Theatre Circle Award nomination as Cinderella in the New Jewish Theatre’s production of Into the Woods. Making their New Jewish Theatre acting debuts are Joshua Mayfield (Dr. Jim Bayless), Zahria Imani Moore (Sue Bayless), and Riley Capp (Frank Lubey). Making his NJT and professional theatre debut is 10-year-old Shane Rose (Bert) – a participant in the J’s Youth Theatre program.

The production design for All My Sons will be led by a highly esteemed team of designers including C. Otis Sweezy (Into the Woods, STL Circle Nominated) as Scenic Designer, Michele Friedman Siler (The Immigrant, STL Circle Nominated) as Costume Designer, and Amanda Werre (Into the Woods, STL Circle Nominated) as Sound Designer. Denisse Chavez will conduct lighting design and Kathryn Ballard is the Production Stage Manager.

In line with the difficult themes of war and readjustment to civilian life, the New Jewish Theatre has decided to partner with the Veteran’s Community Project for an excusive post-show discussion following the March 31 matinee show. After the curtain closes, audience members will have the chance to learn about the work they are doing to provides high quality and well-developed strategic services that enable Veterans to meet the challenges of day-to-day living, resolve immediate crises, and move towards permanent stability.

Don’t miss All My Sons at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running March 21 – April 7. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4 and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.