The Ken Page Awards Unveils 2026 Winners at The Fabulous Fox
The winners were named in 18 categories including the Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role and the Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role.
The Ken Page Awards (formerly known as the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards) winners were announced Thursday, May 28 at The Fabulous Fox. The ceremony was hosted by program alum Allison Broadhurst and directed by Lee Anne Mathews.
The winners were named in 18 categories including the Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role and the Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role, who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 22 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
Outstanding Musical Level 1
Collinsville High School | Between the Lines
Outstanding Musical Level 2
Westminster Christian Academy | The Secret Garden
Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role
Julia Gerling | Union High School
Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role
Langston Casey | Grand Center Arts Academy
Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role
Laila Hutchison | Collinsville High School
Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Havens | Westminster Christian Academy
Outstanding Ensemble
Mascoutah High School | Les Misérables School Edition
Outstanding Orchestra
Lafayette High School | The Addams Family
Outstanding Direction
Freddie Rice | Mascoutah High School
Outstanding Musical Direction
Freddie Rice | Mascoutah High School
Outstanding Student Costume Design & Execution
Angel Osorio-Vargas & Claire Wasser | Collinsville High School
Outstanding Faculty Costume Design & Execution
Eve Knipp | O'Fallon Township High School
Outstanding Student Choreography
Avery Delanney & Layla Crowley | St. Charles West High School
Outstanding Faculty Choreography
Sadie Reimer | O'Fallon Township High School
Outstanding Student Scenic Design & Execution
Ailee Murphy & Nathalia Lebron-Suarez | Collinsville High School
Outstanding Faculty Scenic Design & Execution
Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon
Outstanding Technical Execution
O'Fallon Township High School | Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Student Reporters
Annabelle Swaykus | Cor Jesu Academy
Malu Biju | Francis Howell Central High School
Jamar Holmes | Hazelwood Central High School
Bella Frame | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
Amelia Trost | St. Joseph’s Academy
Spotlight Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.
SPOTLIGHT AWARDS
Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.
Zane Hayes | Belleville West High School
Ray Knickman | Chaminade College Preparatory School
Lainie Zimmer | MICDS
Alicia Bernal, Layla Fantroy & Chloe Jennings | Nerinx Hall High School
WOW! MOMENTS
Awarded to a production for something that goes above and beyond what is expected of a traditional high school production.
University City High School
Ursuline Academy
Visitation Academy
CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS
Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.
Lutheran North High School
St. Charles West High School
BUILT FOR THE ARTS STUDENT TECHNICAL THEATRE AWARD
The Built for the Arts Student Technical Theatre Awards, presented by Jarrell Mechanical Contractors, are awarded to students that exhibit expertise and commitment to the success of the overall production in the areas of stage management, lighting design, or audio design.
Caroline Peretz | Nerinx Hall High School
Allie Henroid | Parkway Central High School
Reagan Lozano | Timberland High School
Benjamin Huster | Lutheran High School of St. Charles
INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD
Honors exceptional high school theatre educators who demonstrate outstanding dedication, mentorship, and leadership in musical theatre by fostering inclusive, inspiring learning environments and supporting the success of their students and school theatre programs.
Missy Gehrke | Liberty High School
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God of Carnage
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) (6/11-6/28)
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Prince Caspian
Branson Hillside Theatre (6/12-8/08)
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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (5/29-6/28)
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The Light in the Piazza
Loretto-Hilton Center (5/30-6/28)
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Albion Theatre (6/12-6/28)
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Beth Duffy
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC) (6/30-6/30)
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Sly & The Family Stone Memorial Tour - July 17, 8pm
The Wildey (7/17-7/17)
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Kenneth Wright
KIRKWOOD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER(KPAC) (7/14-7/14)
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Journey
Great Southern Bank Arena (6/25-6/25)
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Gateway Dirt Nationals – 3 Day Pass
The Dome at America's Center (12/03-12/05)