The Ken Page Awards Unveils 2026 Winners at The Fabulous Fox

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The Ken Page Awards (formerly known as the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards) winners were announced Thursday, May 28 at The Fabulous Fox. The ceremony was hosted by program alum Allison Broadhurst and directed by Lee Anne Mathews.

The winners were named in 18 categories including the Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role and the Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role, who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 22 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Outstanding Musical Level 1

Collinsville High School | Between the Lines

Outstanding Musical Level 2

Westminster Christian Academy | The Secret Garden

Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role

Julia Gerling | Union High School

Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role

Langston Casey | Grand Center Arts Academy

Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role

Laila Hutchison | Collinsville High School

Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Havens | Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Ensemble

Mascoutah High School | Les Misérables School Edition

Outstanding Orchestra

Lafayette High School | The Addams Family

Outstanding Direction

Freddie Rice | Mascoutah High School

Outstanding Musical Direction

Freddie Rice | Mascoutah High School

Outstanding Student Costume Design & Execution

Angel Osorio-Vargas & Claire Wasser | Collinsville High School

Outstanding Faculty Costume Design & Execution

Eve Knipp | O'Fallon Township High School

Outstanding Student Choreography

Avery Delanney & Layla Crowley | St. Charles West High School

Outstanding Faculty Choreography

Sadie Reimer | O'Fallon Township High School

Outstanding Student Scenic Design & Execution

Ailee Murphy & Nathalia Lebron-Suarez | Collinsville High School

Outstanding Faculty Scenic Design & Execution

Eden Hudder | First Baptist Academy O'Fallon

Outstanding Technical Execution

O'Fallon Township High School | Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Student Reporters

Annabelle Swaykus | Cor Jesu Academy

Malu Biju | Francis Howell Central High School

Jamar Holmes | Hazelwood Central High School

Bella Frame | Lutheran High School of St. Charles County

Amelia Trost | St. Joseph’s Academy

Spotlight Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.

SPOTLIGHT AWARDS

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.

Zane Hayes | Belleville West High School

Ray Knickman | Chaminade College Preparatory School

Lainie Zimmer | MICDS

Alicia Bernal, Layla Fantroy & Chloe Jennings | Nerinx Hall High School

WOW! MOMENTS

Awarded to a production for something that goes above and beyond what is expected of a traditional high school production.

University City High School

Ursuline Academy

Visitation Academy

CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS

Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.

Lutheran North High School

St. Charles West High School

BUILT FOR THE ARTS STUDENT TECHNICAL THEATRE AWARD

The Built for the Arts Student Technical Theatre Awards, presented by Jarrell Mechanical Contractors, are awarded to students that exhibit expertise and commitment to the success of the overall production in the areas of stage management, lighting design, or audio design.

Caroline Peretz | Nerinx Hall High School

Allie Henroid | Parkway Central High School

Reagan Lozano | Timberland High School

Benjamin Huster | Lutheran High School of St. Charles

INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD

Honors exceptional high school theatre educators who demonstrate outstanding dedication, mentorship, and leadership in musical theatre by fostering inclusive, inspiring learning environments and supporting the success of their students and school theatre programs.

Missy Gehrke | Liberty High School

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