The Black Rep's WEDDING BAND Opens at COCA

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will continue its 47th Season with Alice Childress' masterpiece WEDDING BAND. Directed by Geovonday Jones, the production opens today and runs through Sunday, March 31 in the Berges Theatre.

Carrying the subtitle “A Love/Hate Story in Black and White,” this is one of American drama's most revealing tales of interracial love, addressing prejudice and ignorance in early 20th- century America. Set in the Deep South at the end of World War I during the flu epidemic, the play traces a devoted couple's caustic confrontations with anti-miscegenation laws, family racism, community disapproval, and their own long-buried feelings.

“Childress is one of the most important American Playwrights and joins our list of playwrights celebrated by our Sophisticated Ladies initiative,” said Ron Himes, Founder and Producer Director. “Six decades later, this powerful story still has the ability to move and shake us.”

Tickets are available at theblackrep.org or through The Black Rep's Box Office at 314.534.3807. Reduced pricing is available for seniors, students, and groups of 12 or more.