Tedeschi Trucks Band With Special Guest Margo Price Come To The Fabulous Fox This August

Emporium and Fox Concerts has announced Tedeschi Trucks Band will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. with special guest Margo Price.

Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is a Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse that holds the well-deserved reputation as one of the best live acts touring today. Led by husband & wife, guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi - hailed as “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR), the 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band is known globally for their unmistakable sound and world-class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

Since forming in 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band's caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances. In the fall of 2023, Tedeschi Trucks Band played a pair of career-defining arena shows at TD Garden in Boston and a sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dubbed “The Garden Parties” the pair of gigs saw praise from Relix who raved of the group's “seasoned grace and artistry.” From sold-out multi-night residencies across America to tours through Europe and Japan, to their flagship annual summer amphitheater tours, the band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar and “nothing short of exhilarating” (Salon).

About Margo Price:

Margo Price has something to say but nothing to prove. In just three remarkable solo albums, the singer and songwriter has cemented herself as a force in American music and a generational talent. A deserving critical darling, she has never shied away from the sounds that move her, the pain that's shaped her, or the topics that tick her off, like music industry double standards, the gender wage gap, or the plight of the American farmer. (In 2021, she even joined the board of Farm Aid.)

Now, on her fourth full-length Strays, a clear-eyed mission statement delivered in blistering rock and roll, she's taking on substance abuse, self-image, abortion rights, and orgasms. Musically extravagant but lyrically laser focused, the 10-song record tears into a broken world desperate for remedy. And who better to tell it? Price has done plenty of her own rebuilding—or as she shout sings in explanation on “Been to the Mountain,” the set's throat-ripping opener, “I have to the mountain and back alright”—and finds herself, at long last, free. Feral. Stray.