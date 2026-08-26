THE MERCY SEAT to Open at St. Louis Actors' Studio's Gaslight Theater

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St. Louis Actors' Studio (STLAS) presents 'The Mercy Seat' by Neil LaBute, directed by John Pierson and starring Franklin Killian and Kelly Schnider, September 11-27 at The Gaslight Theater.

Set on September 12, 2001, 'The Mercy Seat' continues Neil LaBute's unflinching fascination with human relationships. In a time of national tragedy, the world changes overnight. A man and a woman explore the choices now available to them in an existence different from the one they had lived just the day before. Can one be opportunistic in a time of universal selflessness?

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 each plus fees, $55 each plus fees for students with valid ID and seniors 65+, available online or at the theater box office one hour before show time. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stlas.org or email help@stlas.org.

Franklin Killian is a member of Actors' Equity Association.

About St. Louis Actors' Studio

St. Louis Actors' Studio was founded to bring a fresh vision to theatre in St. Louis. Housed in The Gaslight Theater in historic Gaslight Square, STLAS is committed to bringing engaging theatrical experiences to a community of actors, writers, producers, filmmakers and all patrons of the arts, and to providing a strong ensemble environment to foster learning and artistic expression. St. Louis Actors' Studio, through the use of ensemble work, will explore the endless facets and various themes of the human condition by producing existing and original collaborative theatre. For more information, visit stlas.org.

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