THE IMMIGRANT to Return To New Jewish Theatre Next Month

The New Jewish Theatre will perform The Immigrant at the Wool Studio Theatre October 12 to October 29. Written by Mark Harelik and directed by the New Jewish Theatre's very own Rebekah Scallet, The Immigrant tells the true story of Haskell Harelik, the playwright's grandfather, who came to America in 1909 as part of the Galveston Project. He makes his home in Hamilton, Texas, where he is taken in by local couple Milton and Ima Perry. This will be New Jewish Theatre's third time to produce this relevant story, previously seen in 1999 and 2011 (directed by former Artistic Director Edward Coffield) making it the perfect production to celebrate the New Jewish Theatre's 25th season.

“The Immigrant remains just as relevant today as when it first premiered in 1985. It is a beautiful story, and one that echoes my own family's journey to St. Louis over a century ago. This beautiful play reminds us that we were all once strangers here in America, and that the power of love knows no borders or boundaries,” said Scallet.

Scallet will be making her New Jewish Theatre directorial debut with The Immigrant. Also making their New Jewish Theatre debuts are Dustin Petrillo as Haskell, Bryn McLaughlin as his wife Leah, and Mindy Shaw as Ima Perry. Rounding out the cast is David Wassilak as Milton, who previously appeared at the New Jewish Theatre in Sight Unseen and The Good Doctor. The Set Design is by Rob Lippert, Costumes by Michele Friedman Siler, Lighting by Michael Sullivan, and Sound and Projections Design by Kareem Deanes.

The New Jewish Theatre has coordinated with multiple local organizations who help immigrants to plan outreach events at or in coordination with this production to bring awareness to current issues facing immigrants and refugees in St. Louis. They include:

A “needed item” drive in collaboration with The International Institute will take place throughout the showings.

On October 4, the Jewish Community Relations Council will host a virtual program at 12:00pm. This panel will discuss topics like immigration resettlement while sharing stories from people who have immigrated to the United States, featuring Director Rebekah Scallet.

On October 21, following the 4 pm performance, there will be a discussion panel featuring members of the Central Reform Congregation Resettlement Chavurah.

On October 22, following the 2 pm performance, there will be a discussion featuring members of the Shaare Emeth Congregation Resettlement Group.

Finally, a Welcome Neighbor dinner will take place at the J between the 4pm and 8pm performances on October 28.

Don't miss The Immigrant at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running October 12 through October 29. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4 and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at the link below.

ABOUT THE NEW JEWISH THEATRE:

The New Jewish Theatre is dedicated to exploring Jewish themes and celebrating Jewish writers while examining the full range of the human experience. We present universal work through a Jewish lens, using our productions to enrich lives, promote inclusivity, and build community.