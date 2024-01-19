Stray Dog Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE MOUSETRAP Next Month

Performances run February 1-17, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Stray Dog Theatre will kick off its twenty-first season with a production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, February 1, 2024 and running through Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The Mousetrap made its world premiere on October 6, 1952 at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham. After a brief tour, it opened in London's West End at the Ambassadors Theatre on November 25. Directed by Peter Cotes, the play ran at the Ambassador until March 23, 1974, when it immediately transferred to the larger St. Martin's Theatre, next door, where it continues to this day. Having run consistently from 1952 to the present, The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play.

The Mousetrap was written by Agatha Christie. The Mousetrap is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Corp.

The Mousetrap synopsis: An Agatha Christie classic. As news spreads of a murder in London, seven eccentric strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. A police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, concerned that the murderer at large may be one of the guests at the Manor. One by one, the suspicious guests begin to reveal their sordid pasts.

Performances run February 1-17, 2024: Show times are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 PM. Additional performance 2 PM Sunday, February 11.

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104. Gated Parking.

Tickets: Adults $35 / Seniors (65+) & Students $30 (Cash/Checks/All Major Credit Cards)

Additional Information and Ticket Reservations: Call (314) 865-1995 or visit Click Here




