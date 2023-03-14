Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools

The 2022-2023 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the 35 participating schools for the 2022-2023 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).

The year-long adjudicating process kicked-off with Visitation Academy's The Pajama Game and continues through May. In early May of 2023, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor. Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2022-2023 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

"The Fabulous Fox is pleased to once again partner with The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and The Muny to produce the annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards," said Fox Theatre Partner, Mary Strauss. "We look forward to seeing the amazing talent and Wonderful Productions by the participating schools live on stage!"

"We are so proud of this partnership because it continues to affirm and celebrate the investment that the St. Louis community has in its next generation of theatre artists," said Muny Director of Education, Tali Allen. "We look forward to honoring the remarkable talent and collaborative spirit of the students and teachers who have worked so hard to create their productions."

"Being able to shine a light on students in high school musical theatre programs throughout St. Louis brings us great joy." said Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Executive Director, Cait VanDeWiele. "These school programs build confidence, improve skills, and encourage each student to be their best. It is an honor to continue to celebrate the performing arts achievements of area high school students, teachers, and their schools in the annual award ceremony."

2022-2023 Participating Schools in Alphabetical Order:

Belleville East High School

Belleville West High School

Bishop DuBourg High School

Christian Brothers College High School

Clayton High School

Cor Jesu Academy

Crossroads College Preparatory School

DaySpring Arts and Education

Edwardsville High School

Eureka High School

Festus High School

Francis Howell Central High School

Francis Howell North High School

Grand Center Arts Academy

Hazelwood Central High School

Hazelwood West High School

Highland High School

Lafayette High School

Liberty High School

Lindbergh High School

Lutheran High School South

Marquette Catholic High School

Marquette High School

Mascoutah High School

Mehlville High School

Nerinx Hall

O'Fallon Township High School

Principia

Saint Louis Priory School

St. John Vianney High School

St. Dominic High School

Timberland High School

Villa Duchesne

Visitation Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

For more information about The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit slhsmta.com.



