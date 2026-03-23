Spotlight: THE ENIGMATIST at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

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Can you crack the code? Prepare to have your brain delightfully scrambled by master magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong. The Enigmatist invites you into a world of mystery, misdirection, and mental gymnastics.

Following sold-out runs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and D.C., this immersive theatrical experience arrives to puzzle and delight in equal parts. The Los Angeles Times hails Kwong’s performance as one that “creates a magical sense of togetherness,” while The New York Times raves, “it’s like a spin class for the frontal lobe.”

Keep your wits about you—every detail holds a clue, and nothing is quite what it seems. Arrive early! We recommend giving yourself about 30 minutes to explore the Puzzle Garden in our lobby, a special pre-show experience filled with puzzles and hidden clues. It’s not mandatory, but it will enhance your experience, and you just might uncover something that connects to the performance ahead.