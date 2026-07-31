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Spotlight: GUYS & DOLLS at Stages St. Louis

Is It Worth the Price to Roll the Dice?

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Spotlight: GUYS & DOLLS at Stages St. Louis

Take a chance on romance with Stages St. Louis' bold new production of Guys and Dolls, directed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart.

Experience the iconic songs, colorful characters, high-stakes wagers, and unlikely love stories of this beloved Broadway classic—now through August 23 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check the performance calendar and get your tickets today at StagesStLouis.org/Guys-and-Dolls.

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