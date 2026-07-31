Spotlight: GUYS & DOLLS at Stages St. Louis
Is It Worth the Price to Roll the Dice?
Take a chance on romance with Stages St. Louis' bold new production of Guys and Dolls, directed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart.
Experience the iconic songs, colorful characters, high-stakes wagers, and unlikely love stories of this beloved Broadway classic—now through August 23 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check the performance calendar and get your tickets today at StagesStLouis.org/Guys-and-Dolls.
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Guys And Dolls
Kirkwood Pac (7/24-8/23)
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JOB
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) (8/06-8/23)
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Prince Caspian
Branson Hillside Theatre (6/12-8/08)
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Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (10/06-10/06)
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WSIE Music Series Event w/ Dawn Weber – August 22, 7-9pm
Harold Square Outdoor Amphitheater (8/22-8/22)
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The Addams Family
COCA (8/07-8/08)
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Please Don''t Destroy: Live
The Pageant (8/08-8/08)
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The Motown Sounds of Touch – August 8, 8pm
The Wildey (8/08-8/08)
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Empty Night
High Low (8/06-8/09)
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Mamma Mia!
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (3/30-4/04)