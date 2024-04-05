Review: Karen Mason's Lovely Tribute to Kander and Ebb is All That (Jazz)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cabaret Project of St. Louis welcomed Karen Mason to the upstairs ballroom at The Sheldon Concert Hall for the first of two concerts on Thursday evening. Mason is closing out the Cabaret Projects season with her show “Kander and Ebb ...And All That Jazz.” The Broadway veteran was part of the original company and an Outer Critics Cricle Award Winner for the Kander and Ebb production of AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND. Mason shared her adoration for the two legendary composers as she worked her way through a dozen and a half of their classic songs.

Mason took her audience on her journey working with Kander and Ebb. She talked of how she met them when she was cast in the production of AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND and recounted the evening following the first rehearsal when the two composers took the cast for drinks following. She shared stories of how they wrote “My Coloring Book” and “Maybe This Time” for their friend Kaye Ballard, songs that ended up as hits for Barbra Streisand and Liza Minelli. Mason then performed enchanting arrangements of both tunes. She remembered the late Fred Ebb, and the still writing at 97 John Kander, as kind men whose generosity far exceeded their musical brilliance.

Working with her music arranger and accompanist Christopher Denny, Mason performed uniquely arranged versions of “All That Jazz,” and “New York, New York.” She lauded praise on Denny, her collaborator of over 30-years. Denny’s magnificent contribution included his show opening arrangement of “All That Jazz” that incorporated the vamp from “Roxie.” Every note of every song was pianistic perfection. She and Denny rewrote the lyrics to “Cabaret.” Mason told the audience it was the perfect song to sing when she was bestowed the lifetime achievement award by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets.

Mason’s entrancing show is a love letter to the legendary songwriting team. Her warm memories of Kander and Ebb left the audience feeling as if they were also acquainted with the celebrated composer and lyricist.

There is one more opportunity to catch Karen Mason’s “Kander and Ebb ... And All That Jazz” tonight in the upstairs ballroom in The Sheldon Concert Hall. Click the link below for more information about The Cabaret Project or to purchase tickets to Mason’s show.