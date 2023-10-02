Regional Premiere of THE MAD ONES to be Presented at The Marcelle in November

The Tesseract Theatre Company will present The Mad Ones at The Marcelle November 3-12, directed by Kevin Corpuz, by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk.

Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path?

Tesseract Theatre's production of The Mad Ones will feature Melissa Felps, Grace Langford, Sarah Gene Dowling, and Cody Cole.

This musical runs November 3-12 at the Marcelle Theatre in Midtown, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

