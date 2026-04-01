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Romeo & Zooliet will return to St. Louis Shakespeare Festival this fall. Performances will run September 24-October 11.

Romeo & Zooliet is a vibrant family comedy filled with laughter, friendship, and larger-than-life puppets. It’s a playful celebration of curiosity, courage, and connection – perfect for audiences of all ages.

The new and improved production features dazzling animal puppetry by world-renowned Michael Curry Design, known for its work on Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “Frozen” along with Olympic and Super Bowl ceremonies. It is adapted from the award-winning graphic novel The Stratford Zoo Midnight Revue Presents Romeo and Juliet by Ian Lendler.

“Romeo and Zooliet” tells the story of zoo animals mounting their own production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” In this animal-centered version, the Montagues are herbivores and the Capulets are carnivores. Can Romeo, a prairie dog, and Juliet, a grizzly bear, cross the biological divide and become best friends?