Previews: MOVIE MUSIC and JACEY'S JAZZ JOINT by Midnight Company to Premiere At Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge in March

On a recent evening at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, local actor Eileen Engel took the stage to sing a rendition of “Stuff Like That There.” She instantaneously electrified the house and wowed Blue Strawberry owner Jim Dolan. Engel had been in discussions with Midnight Company’s Joe Hanrahan about a new theatrical cabaret show, fresh off the heels of attending one of Midnight Company’s performances of its cabaret darling JUST ONE LOOK. Following that performance, Engel and Hanrahan started developing their concept for a new show with plans to premiere it at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge.

It was at a later meeting that Engel told Hanrahan she had collaborated multiple times on productions with Fly North Theatrical’s Colin Healy and Bradley Rohlf. Based on her experiences working with them, she suggested asking Healy and Rohlf to join as music director and drummer. Healy and Rohlf eagerly jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with them and the concept for two new shows emerged, MOVIE MUSIC and JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT.

Midnight Company has been filling seats at Blue Strawberry, Greenfinch Theatre and Dive Bar, and City Winery with Hanrahan’s theatrical cabaret concept musicals. Fly North Theatrical’s Colin Healy said, “I have a ton of respect for Joe. The work he does has been very affecting for me.” Healy continued, “I couldn’t wait to sign on to these projects.”

Rohlf shared that he did tech when Midnight Company performed their Professor Sunshine show at Greenfinch. He said, “I knew that this concept of theatrical cabaret was very cool and I wanted to be a part of producing these shows.”

MOVIE MUSIC will premiere at Blue Strawberry on March 6th with a second performance on March 20th. Engel will star and sing some of the most memorable songs from movies over the past seven decades. Hanrahan will join Engel on stage and will be supported by Healy on piano. Healy shared he knows the audience will have expectations for these classic songs from award winning film soundtracks. He says it is his responsibility to deliver exactly what the audience wants while making it a unified piece of storytelling.

Hanrahan says, “We are doing more than a dozen iconic film songs in MOVIE MUSIC including ‘The Way We Were’ and ‘Moon River’.” He and Engel shared that they will be doing Sinatra songs, songs from westerns, songs from Disney films, and more. Hanrahan said, “This is going to be a really joyful show.”

The following week, Engel and Healy will be joined on stage by Fly North’s Bradley Rohlf on percussion and Blake Mickens on stand-up bass for JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT. Written and directed by Hanrahan, JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT will feature some of Engel’s favorite jazz songs, including “Embraceable You,” “Cry Me A River,” and “When I Fall in Love.” She said, “So many of these great songs are the music from the artists I grew up listening to.”

Rohlf shared that he is excited to be playing jazz drums in JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT and being part of the conversation that drives the narrative. He said, “We are telling a love story through jazz songs.” He continued, “Some of songs will be rearranged and recontextualized to tell the story.” JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT premieres on March 13th with a subsequent performance on March 27th at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge.

Healy said, “Midnight Company’s success with the Linda Ronstadt show (JUST ONE LOOK) feeds my dream of locally produced shows with extended runs.” Thats exactly what Engel, Healy, Rohlf, and Hanrahan think they have with MOVIE MUSIC and JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT, shows that have a songbook that audiences will love, tell their friends about, and return to see over and over.

Tickets for MOVIE MUSIC and JACEY’S JAZZ JOINT are available for purchase by clicking the link below. All shows are at 7:30 pm at Blue Strawberry Showroom and lounge. Doors open at 6:00 pm.