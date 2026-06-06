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Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater

Performances run through June 27.

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New Line Theatre wraps up its season of wild, unpredictable, relevant musical theatre, with the worldwide hit WE WILL ROCK YOU, a show that's been running continuously throughout Europe for the last twenty-four years. Check out the photos below!

Set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic dystopia, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries on their mission to save rock and roll. In an age when algorithms control our every choice, this musical is a rallying cry for our times, a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality -- featuring the iconic music of Queen and unforgettable songs like "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Killer Queen," "Bicycle Race," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Somebody to Love," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," and many more.

Despite its age, this show carries a message about free expression and the power of art that has only grown more relevant.

The New Line cast includes Braidy Kirkegaard (as Galileo Figaro), Chelsie Johnston (Scaramouche), De-Rance Blaylock (Killer Queen), Evan Bronkema (Khashoggi), Jeff Loeffler (Buddy), Ronmal Mottley (Brit), Adrienne Spann (Oz), with Michael Kramer, Ian McCreary, Nathan Mecey, Rachel Parker, Reagan Posey-Mank, and Corrinna Redford. New Line's production is directed by Chris Moore and Scott Miller, with music direction by Brayden Bessette, choreography by Josiah Gundersen, costumes by Becca Rose Bessette, sound design by Ryan Day, scenic design by Nathan Mecey, and lighting design by Eric Wennlund.

Performances run through June 27 at The Marcelle located at 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr.
St. Louis, MO. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $25 for students. To charge tickets by phone, call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visit the Fox Theatre box office. Tickets can be purchased online through Metro Tix's website.

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Chelsie Johnston

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Braidy Kirkegaard

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Evan Bronkema

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Braidy Kirkegaard

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Evan Bronkema as Commander Khashoggi

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
The Bohemians

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Ronmal Mottley, Adrienne Spann

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Jeff Loeffler, Braidy Kirkegaard

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Adrienne Spann, Chelsie Johnston, Braidy Kirkegaard and Ronmal Mottley

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Chelsie Johnston, Adrienne Spann, Ronmal Mottley and Braidy Kirkegaard

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Evan Bronkema and De-Rance Blaylock

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Braidy Kirkegaard (center), Jeff Loeffler (left) and Chelsie Johnston (right)

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Braidy Kirkegaard and Chelsie Johnston

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Evan Bronkema

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Adrienne Spann and Chelsie Johnston

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Adrienne Spann

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Jeff Loeffler and Chelsie Johnston

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Ronmal Mottley

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Nathan Mecey (front) and Ian McCreary

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Rachel Parker and Corrinna Redford

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Adrienne Spann

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Ronmal Mottley and Adrienne Spann

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
De-Rance Blaylock and Evan Bronkema

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
De-Rance Blaylock

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater Image
Chelsie Johnston







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