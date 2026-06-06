Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU At New Line Theater
Performances run through June 27.
New Line Theatre wraps up its season of wild, unpredictable, relevant musical theatre, with the worldwide hit WE WILL ROCK YOU, a show that's been running continuously throughout Europe for the last twenty-four years. Check out the photos below!
Set in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic dystopia, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries on their mission to save rock and roll. In an age when algorithms control our every choice, this musical is a rallying cry for our times, a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality -- featuring the iconic music of Queen and unforgettable songs like "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Killer Queen," "Bicycle Race," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Somebody to Love," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," and many more.
Despite its age, this show carries a message about free expression and the power of art that has only grown more relevant.
The New Line cast includes Braidy Kirkegaard (as Galileo Figaro), Chelsie Johnston (Scaramouche), De-Rance Blaylock (Killer Queen), Evan Bronkema (Khashoggi), Jeff Loeffler (Buddy), Ronmal Mottley (Brit), Adrienne Spann (Oz), with Michael Kramer, Ian McCreary, Nathan Mecey, Rachel Parker, Reagan Posey-Mank, and Corrinna Redford. New Line's production is directed by Chris Moore and Scott Miller, with music direction by Brayden Bessette, choreography by Josiah Gundersen, costumes by Becca Rose Bessette, sound design by Ryan Day, scenic design by Nathan Mecey, and lighting design by Eric Wennlund.
Performances run through June 27 at The Marcelle located at 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr.
St. Louis, MO. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $25 for students. To charge tickets by phone, call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visit the Fox Theatre box office. Tickets can be purchased online through Metro Tix's website.
Chelsie Johnston
Braidy Kirkegaard
Evan Bronkema
Braidy Kirkegaard
Evan Bronkema as Commander Khashoggi
The Bohemians
Ronmal Mottley, Adrienne Spann
Jeff Loeffler, Braidy Kirkegaard
Adrienne Spann, Chelsie Johnston, Braidy Kirkegaard and Ronmal Mottley
Chelsie Johnston, Adrienne Spann, Ronmal Mottley and Braidy Kirkegaard
Evan Bronkema and De-Rance Blaylock
Braidy Kirkegaard (center), Jeff Loeffler (left) and Chelsie Johnston (right)
Braidy Kirkegaard and Chelsie Johnston
Evan Bronkema
Adrienne Spann and Chelsie Johnston
Adrienne Spann
Jeff Loeffler and Chelsie Johnston
Ronmal Mottley
Nathan Mecey (front) and Ian McCreary
Rachel Parker and Corrinna Redford
Adrienne Spann
Ronmal Mottley and Adrienne Spann
De-Rance Blaylock and Evan Bronkema
De-Rance Blaylock
Chelsie Johnston
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