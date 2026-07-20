Photos: Natascia Diaz, Joshua Morgan & More Star in INTO THE WOODS at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

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Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre has released production photos from its staging of Into the Woods, now on stage through July 26 as part of the company's 65th anniversary season.

Directed by Michael Lluberes, the production features choreography by Cy Paolantonio and music direction by Matthew Goinz.

Broadway and television veteran Natascia Diaz stars as the Witch. Diaz is known for her Broadway performances in Man of La Mancha, where she appeared as Antonia and understudied Aldonza opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell, as well as The Capeman and the Broadway revival of Cabaret. Her screen credits include Oz, Law & Order: SVU, Nurse Jackie, Damages, and FBI.

The cast also includes Jane Brockman as Jack's Mother and Broadway performer Joshua Morgan as the Baker. Morgan originated the role of Shelly Berger in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and appeared in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables. His stage credits include productions at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and numerous other regional theaters, while his television credits include Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI, and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Check out photos from the production below.

Photo Credit: Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

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