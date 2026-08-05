Photos: JOB St. Louis Premiere At New Jewish Theatre

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New Jewish Theatre (NJT) will present the St. Louis premiere of Max Wolf Friedlich's acclaimed psychological thriller JOB from August 6–23, 2026, in the Wool Studio Theatre at the J. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Annamaria Pileggi, the production brings one of Broadway's most talked-about new plays to St. Louis, exploring the intersection of technology, identity, truth, and the psychological toll of life online.

The play follows Jane, whose life is thrown into turmoil after a viral video forces her to take leave from one of the world's most influential technology companies. What begins as a routine psychological evaluation quickly transforms into an intense battle of wills, compelling both the characters and the audience to confront difficult questions about digital citizenship, personal responsibility, and the unseen consequences of our increasingly online lives.

Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet believes the play's themes are particularly timely.

"JOB speaks eloquently to our modern moment and the ways we engage with both technology and each other, while also being a highly absorbing psychological thriller," said Scallet. "I expect the questions it raises to linger long after the curtain falls."

The production is directed by Annamaria Pileggi, Professor of the Practice Emerita in the Performing Arts Department at Washington University in St. Louis, where she taught for more than three decades. Pileggi previously directed NJT's production of Tuesdays with Morrie.

"At a time when the line between perception and reality is increasingly blurred, JOB challenges its audience to be the ultimate arbiter of truth," Pileggi said. "The play offers no easy answers. Each audience member must decide what is real, what is truth, and accept the consequences of that ultimate decision."

Friedlich drew inspiration for JOB from conversations with a professional content moderator whose work involved reviewing disturbing material posted online, exposing the hidden emotional burden carried by many workers behind today's internet. The playwright also drew on his own experience writing for the virtual Instagram influencer Lil Miquela, giving him firsthand insight into digital identity, internet fame, and the increasingly blurred boundaries between reality and online personas.

The play has enjoyed a remarkable ascent from new work to Broadway success. After winning a prestigious playwriting competition, JOB premiered at New York's Soho Playhouse, where it sold out before previews concluded. Following a successful Off-Broadway transfer and extended run, the production opened on Broadway in July 2024, earning widespread critical acclaim and continuing its sold-out success.

The St. Louis production stars Kristen Lindtvedt, whose previous NJT credits include All My Sons and Into the Woods, alongside John Contini, who previously appeared in The Sunshine Boys.

The creative team includes scenic designer C. Otis Sweezy, lighting designer Michael Sullivan, sound designer Kareem Deanes, and resident costume designer Michele Friedman Siler, recipient of the 2026 St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Costume Design for Cabaret.

Photo Credits: Jon Gitchoff

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