Photos: First Look at New Line Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN

New Line Theater will present SOMETHING ROTTEN Sept. 22-Oct. 15, 2022, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, all at 8:00 p.m., at the Marcelle Theater.

It's 1595, and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but they're stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star Will Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical.



This smart, goofy, subversive Broadway musical comedy mashes up the crass commercialism of today's Hollywood with the people and plays of Shakespeare's London, to look at deeply human questions about commercial success, popular success, artistic success, and personal success. And beneath the rapid-fire Shakespeare jokes and ridiculous plot, Something Rotten! comically deconstructs itself and musical theatre as an art form, exploring what makes musicals tick and why we love them so much. The show was nominated for ten Tony Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, and twelve Outer Critics Circle Awards.



The New Line cast includes Chris Kernan (Nick Bottom), Marshall Jennings (Nigel Bottom), Clayton Humburg (Shakespeare), Carrie Wenos (Bea Bottom), Melissa Felps (Portia), Jeffrey Izquierdo-Malon (Nostradamus), Jason Blackburn (Brother Jeremiah), Robert Doyle (Shylock/Lord Clapham), Chris Moore (Minstrel), and Mara Bollini, Kent Coffel, Brittany Kohl Hester, Ian McCreary, Maggie Nold, and Alyssa Wolf.



The New Line production is directed by Scott Miller, with choreography by Alyssa Wolf, music directed by Mallory Golden, costume design by Sarah Porter, scenic design by Rob Lippert, lighting design by Matt Stuckel, and sound design by Ryan Day.



Something Rotten! is produced by arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York.