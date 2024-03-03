Photos: First Look New Line Theatre's SWEET POTATO QUEENS

New Line's 32nd season continues with the regional premiere of this new musical based on the wildly successful Sweet Potato Queens books by New York Times bestselling author Jill Conner Browne, with music by pop icon Melissa Manchester, lyrics by hit country songwriter Sharon Vaughn, and a book by Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood).

Check out production photos below!



Browne's bestselling books have spawned a worldwide phenomenon of women taking back their dignity, their self-determination, and their sense of Play. There are currently six thousand registered Sweet Potato Queens chapters in over twenty countries around the world. The musical had its world premiere in 2016, and the team continues to work on the show. The St. Louis production will be the fifth production of the show so far.



The New Line cast includes Talichia Noah (as Jill), Mara Bollini (Floozie Tammy), Ann Hier Brown (Too Much Tammy), Victoria Pines (Flower Tammy), Bethany Barr (Mama), Aarin Kamphoefner (George), Jeffrey M. Wright (Tyler), and Kent Coffel (Daddy). The New Line production is directed by Scott Miller and Tony L. Marr Jr., with choreography by Marr, music direction by Tim Amukele, scenic design by Rob Lippert, costume and wig design by Zachary Phelps, lighting design by Matt Stuckel, and sound design by Ryan Day.



Sweet Potato Queens is produced by arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York.

About New Line Theatre

New Line Theatre is a professional company dedicated to involving the people of the St. Louis region in the exploration and creation of daring, provocative, socially and politically relevant works of musical theatre. New Line was created in 1991 at the vanguard of a new wave of nonprofit musical theatre just starting to take hold across the country.



New Line has given birth to several world premiere musicals over the years and has brought back to life several shows that were not well served by their original New York productions.



Altogether, New Line has produced 95 musicals since 1991, and the company has been given its own entry in the Cambridge Guide to American Theatre and the annual Theater World. New Line receives funding from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and the Regional Arts Commission.



New Line’s 32nd season continues with Dracula in June.

Photo Credit: Jill Ritter Lindberg