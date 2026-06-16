Photo: HAIRSPRAY Creators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Attend Opening Night at The Muny

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The Muny opened its 108th Season 108 with Hairspray, and was joined by two of the show’s creators, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. See a photo of the Hairspray creators at the show!

Hairspray stars Richard Kind as 'Edna Turnblad' and Katy Geraghty as 'Tracy Turnblad.' Also joining the cast is Kohn Bolton as Wilbur Turnblad, Sara Gettelfinger as Velma Von Tussle, Charity Angél Dawson as Motormouth Maybelle, Paul Schwensen as Corny Collins, Madison Thompson as Amber Von Tussle, Ben Jackson Walker as Link Larkin, Ashlyn Maddox as Penny Pingleton, Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Joy Elizabeth Rhodes as Little Inez, Hannah Solow as Female Authority Figure, and Kevin Zak as Male Authority Figure.

The creative team includes Christine Peters (scenic design), Tristan Raines (costumes), Rob Denton (lighting), Joshua Hummel (sound), Nathan Scheuer (video), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).

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