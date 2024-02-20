PUSS IN BOOTS Comes to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in April

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Imaginary Theatre Company will present theater for young people and their families with performances of an adaptation of the classic children’s fairy tale Puss in Boots on Sunday, April 14 at 11am and 1:30pm at the Strauss Blackbox Theatre at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E Monroe Ave.) With book and lyrics by Jennifer Cameron Roberts and music by Nathan A. Roberts, Puss in Boots has themes of friendship, bravery, adventure, and whimsy that is perfect for pre-kindergarten to 3rd grade students.

Tickets to Puss in Boots are $15 and are available in advance at repstl.org or in person the day of the performance. The 11am performance is Sensory-Friendly and families can enjoy kid-friendly activities between the two performances in the lobby.

The cast of Puss in Boots features Britteny Henry as the Stage Manager, Sarah Lantsberger as Puss, DeAnte Bryant as Miller/King, Rachel Bailey as Oldest Son/Farmer/Ogre, Jailyn Genyse as Princess/Ogre's Servant, Jack Kalan as Miller's Youngest Son, and Swing Brea Rollston. The production is directed by Alicia Reve Like with music direction by Jermaine Manor, set design by Michael Strickland and costume design by Kristie Osi.

Puss in Boots, everyone’s favorite feline fable is here to charm and entertain! The miller’s son is not finding life easy, with barely a penny to his name and no inheritance from his father, save for a useless cat and a pair of too-small boots. But this cat hides a secret: She can talk! And sing! And she has a plan to take them from the poor house to a princely castle. But how long can this extraordinary kitty keep up the ruse before the cat is out of the bag? Bring the whole family and share the legend of Puss in Boots.

In addition to the public performances on Sunday, April 14, a touring production of Puss in Boots is running March 4 - April 20 in select schools, community centers and more. Those interested in bringing the ITC Puss in Boots tour to their community may inquire by visiting repstl.org/engage-learn or email education@repstl.org.

For over four decades The Repertory Theater of St. Louis’ Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) has focused on theatre for young people and their families. Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works– ITC is committed to bringing the very finest in theatre to youth where they live and learn. The program is sponsored in part by the Bayer Fund, National Endowment of the Arts, and Employee Community Fund of Boeing.

For more information please visit repstl.org.