New Line Theatre Announces Updates for Coronavirus

New Line Theatre has announced updated safety and hygiene measures due to Covid-19:

The health of New Line Theatre's performers and audiences is our top priority. We are closely monitoring information from health and government officials, and we are in direct contact with our partners and colleagues throughout the region regarding COVID-19, the coronavirus.



The Kranzberg Arts Foundation (KAF), which owns and operates the Marcelle Theater and other venues in the Grand Center Arts District, has increased sanitation measures in all of their venues, including increased disinfecting and cleaning of high touch surfaces and areas, counters, seat arms rests, hand rails, doorknobs, etc. The KAF has decided to discontinue concessions for now, to decrease both hand-to-hand contact and large groups in the lobby.



The capacity of the Marcelle can be as much as 150 seats, but has been reduced to about 100. Doors to the theatre will now open at 7:15 pm to allow guests to enter early, to avoid big lines and groups in the lobby, and ticket scanning will be done without the passing back and forth of the ticket.



Right now, New Line plans to continue our run of Head Over Heels at the Marcelle Theater through March 28, as scheduled, but we'll continue to monitor the news and re-assess as the situation evolves.



If anyone has purchased tickets for Head Over Heels but is not feeling well, please stay home, rest up, and contact MetroTix for a refund, at 314-534-1111. The usual "no refund" rule will not apply.



With so many unknowns about the coronavirus, New Line Theatre will err on the side of caution and follow the recommendations of our health professionals to make decisions about our upcoming performances. We will continue to prepare for all possible scenarios, hope for the best outcomes, and do our best to keep our audiences safe and informed.



For questions or more information, contact New Line Theatre, at 314-773-6526 or info@NewLineTheatre.com"





