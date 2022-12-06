New Jewish Theatre Adds INTO THE WOODS to 2023 Season

The New Jewish Theatre will be replacing its planned production of Little Shop of Horrors for December 2023 with the Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim, and a book by James Lapine, Into the Woods won Tony Awards for both its book and score when it first appeared on Broadway in 1988. This will be New Jewish Theatre's first time to produce the work and will present a unique challenge for the theatre, says Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.

"We have rarely done such a large-scale musical, and I am excited at the prospect of adapting the show to work in our intimate black box space," says Scallet. "The music is beautiful, the dialogue is witty, there's romance and intrigue and loss - I believe audiences will really enjoy seeing it all unfold mere feet away from them in the Wool Studio Theatre at the J."

Into the Woods will run November 30 - December 17 and will round out New Jewish Theatre's five-play season consisting of Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Duncan Macmillan's Every Brilliant Thing, Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life, and Mark Harelike's The Immigrant.

Tickets to Into the Woods are on sale now, either as part of a season package or as individual tickets. Subscriptions and Flex passes to the New Jewish Theatre are $225-$245 and individual tickets are $49-$54. Tickets are available by phone at 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.