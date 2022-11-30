Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre Presents IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE!
St. Louis' favorite - and only - parody theatre company, MAGIC SMOKING MONKEY THEATRE presents IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE! December 2 - 10, 2022 at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood Park.
From the people who brought you JURASSIC PARK: THE MUSICAL, THE ONE-HOUR LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY, GLEN OR GLENDA, THE ONE-HOUR VALLEY OF THE DOLLS, PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, and THE TEN COMMANDMENTS: LIVE!: They said it couldn't be done. (Who are "they"? We have no idea. But we're about to prove them wrong!) Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre presents the onstage spectacle IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE! Original script by Rob McLemore and Jaysen Cryer, directed by Artistic Director Donna Northcott.
Poor George Bailey...I mean Steve Rogers! All he ever wanted to do was build things and see the world and save Democracy from deviant warlord Thanos, evil trickster Loki, and the Nazis.
IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE! features (in alphabetical order) Abby Brisbane as THOR; Kim Byrnes as THANOS, BUCKY BARNES; Brandon Ellis as WAR MACHINE, BLACK PANTHER, NICK FURY; John Fisher as RED SKULL, QUILL, Kevin Feige; Hunter Fredrick as PIB; Marleena Garris as FALCON, SHURI; Rob McLemore as CAPTAIN AMERICA; Marissa Meadows as LOKI, PETER PARKER, BLACK WIDOW; Bethany Miscannon as PRE-SERUM STEVE ROGERS, HAWKEYE; James X. Randolph as UATU; Danielle Sherman as SCARLET WITCH; Riley Stevenson as DR. STRANGE, Stan Lee; John Waller as HULK, Howard Stark; Jay Winkeler as VISION, GROOT.
The Design and Production team includes: DIRECTOR Donna Northcott, ORIGINAL SCRIPT by Rob McLemore and Jaysen Cryer, STAGE MANAGER Katie Smith, PRODUCTION MANAGER Ethan Dudenhoeffer, SCENIC DESIGNER SH Boygen, SOUND and LIGHTING DESIGNER John "JT" Taylor, COSTUME DESIGNER Tracey Newcomb, SCENIC PAINTING Brian Wasserman, PROPERTIES DESIGNER Amanda Handle, BOARD OPERATORS Faye Pickett and Amy Ruprecht.
Running at Robert G. Reim Theater, 111 S. Geyer Road in Kirkwood Park. Ample free parking is available adjacent to the theater. All tickets are $15. Seating is general admission. Advance tickets are available through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212242®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5558942?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets are also available at the theatre box office, which opens 1 hour prior to showtime.
Masks worn over the nose and mouth are required in the building at all times. We will be observing social distancing in seating.
For more information, email boxoffice@stlshakespeare.org or call 314-361-5664. The REIM THEATRE is wheelchair accessible. Handicap parking is available adjacent to the main entrance.
November 30, 2022
