KAREN MASON Brings Her Show KANDER & EBB ... AND ALL THAT JAZZ to The Upstairs Ballroom At The Sheldon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cabaret Project of St. Louis welcomes Karen Mason to the Ballroom at The Sheldon. Mason is looking forward to her return to St. Louis. Not only has Mason starred in productions at The Muny, but she remembers her grade school years fondly when she lived in Florissant. Mason attended school at St. Dismas from 1st through 8th grade. She talked about the legendary fish fry dinners at the local churches during lent. She said, “I was really sad when my father was transferred, and we had to move from where I’d spent my grade school years.”

When Mason starred as Mama Rose in a Muny production of GYPSY, she rented a car and drove up to revisit her digs where she spent her youth. She said, “I remember living in a large house on a hill in Florissant.” She continued laughing, “as I drove up to the house, I noticed it was a wonderful small starter house that a young couple would purchase when they were just starting out, and it wasn’t very hilly at all.” She talked about her fond memories of growing up here, playing with her neighbor friends all day, and recalling the terrific sense of community.

Now, Mason is thrilled to be returning, again to St. Louis and bringing her show featuring the music of the legendary composers Kander and Ebb. She said, “the music they write is perfect for my voice and I enjoy singing their songs.” She had the chance to work in the original company of AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND with John Kander and Fred Ebb. She talked of how collaborative her work was with them, what special composers they are, and how she loves to sing their music. Mason beamed with pride when she talked about John Kander being in the audience when she premiered this show at Birdland in New York City. She said, “He couldn’t have been more kind and lovely.”

Now St. Louis audiences will have the opportunity to see Mason perform the music of Kander and Ebb. She said, "This is a chance to forget your cares and hear some really great music. It will be a good time, and I’ll share some stories."

Based on what critics have said, the audience will feel a kinship with Mason. They’ve called her approachable, charming, dynamic, and friendly. Based on the time spent with her during this interview, even those superlatives underestimate Mason’s enchanting charisma.

Tickets for Karen Mason: KANDER & EBB ... AND ALL THAT JAZZ can be purchased by clicking the link below. The show is presented by The Cabaret Project of St. Louis in the Upstairs Ballroom at The Sheldon. Performances are Thursday, April 4th and Friday, April 5th at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM with bar service available.