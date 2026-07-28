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Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky to Launch The Rep's Diamond Anniversary Concert Series

The Tony Award winner will perform three concerts in St. Louis August 28–29 as part of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' 60th anniversary season.

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Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky to Launch The Rep's Diamond Anniversary Concert Series

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will launch its new Diamond Anniversary Concert Series with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky, who will perform three concerts August 28–29 as part of the company's 60th Diamond Anniversary Season.

Created in partnership with Broadway producer Mark Cortale, the Diamond Anniversary Concert Series will feature three limited-engagement weekends showcasing Broadway performers at the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre in the Loretto-Hilton Center.

Mueller, best known for her Tony Award-winning performance in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and roles in Waitress and Carousel, will be joined by Rudetsky, host of SiriusXM's Broadway channel, for an evening of songs, stories, and conversation.

The performances are scheduled for Friday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, August 29, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The series will continue with Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty on February 26–27, 2027, and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan on April 9–11, 2027.

Tickets and subscriptions are available through The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis box office.

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