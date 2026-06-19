🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fabulous Fox and JS Touring have announced that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on The Fabulous Fox stage on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, Missouri to perform his newest stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmys, Golden Globes, and People’s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 26 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Fabulous Fox's website.

More on The Fabulous Fox Recent Articles Jerry Seinfeld To Play The Fabulous Fox 6/19/2026

Need more St. Louis Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...