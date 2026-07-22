JOSHUA'S BOOTS, THE NUTCRACKER & More to Headline COCA's Fall Season

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COCA (Center of Creative Arts) has revealed the fall productions in its year-long season. COCApresents is COCA's signature performance series, offering thought-provoking, innovative programming for multigenerational audiences, in the Catherine Berges Theatre. The COCA Showcase series offers a platform for smaller shows and workshops to shine in the Steinberg Performance Lab. COCA's fall productions include an emerging improv theatre artist showcase, a special opera collaboration with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and two beloved holiday traditions, offering opportunities for all ages to engage in the arts.

Joshua's Boots

The COCA presents season opens with Joshua's Boots (October 21–24, 2026), a co-production by COCA and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. An opera by composer Adolphus Hailstork, Joshua's Boots tells the story of a Black teenager who flees his home to find new opportunity in the American West in 1878. Joshua overcomes prejudice and obstacles to become a cowboy, establishing a new life with his own land, his own name, and his own brand. The full-scale, 55-minute family opera will feature three professional opera performers, including principal and chorus roles for students.

Under the direction of Ed Reggi, COCA's Improv Troupe presents COCA Live & Unscripted! (November 21, 2026). The showcase features long-form and short-form improvisation, sketch comedy, and activities that involve audience participation.

This holiday season, an exciting adaptation of The Nutcracker (December 11–13, 2026), choreographed by internationally recognized dancer and choreographer Tom Gold, returns to COCA. In this thrilling version, dancers in COCA's Ballet Eclectica take audiences on an enchanting journey through historical landmarks with characters inspired by famous St. Louis landmarks.

Joyful (December 18–19, 2026) celebrates the winter season in song with a variety of music performed by COCA's Allegro Vocal Company. The concert features members of COCA's Voice Program. Allegro Vocal Company is under the artistic direction of Dr. Philip A. Woodmore.

Tickets are now on sale. Ticket prices range from $5–$31. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cocastl.org/on-stage-performances or contact the COCA Box Office at 314.561.4873 or boxoffice@cocastl.org.

Group Ticket Rate: Discounted ticket rate available for groups of 10 or more.

Membership Tickets: COCA Members receive $5 off ticket prices.

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