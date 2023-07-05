Full Cast Of CLUE Set at STAGES St. Louis

STAGES St. Louis has revealed the full cast of the farcical murder-mystery, Clue - performing July 21 - August 20 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2023 Season concludes in September with the rock 'n roll musical smash, Million Dollar Quartet.

Mark Price (Wadsworth) Broadway: Mary Poppins; All Shook Up; Wonderful Town; Rocky Horror Show; Mamma Mia!; Dance of the Vampires; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Capeman; and Chicago. Regional: Sherlock Carol (Off B'way), Dial M for Murder (White Herron), Clue (Paper Mill), The Hound of the Baskervilles (White Herron), The 39 Steps (Alley Theatre), The Producers (Paper Mill), The Cottage (Theatre Aspen), Sondheim Celebration (Lincoln Center), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center-Helen Hayes nomination). Film & T.V. "Blacklist," "Murphy Brown," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order."

Lari White (Yvette) is ecstatic to be making her return to theatre at STAGES this year. She made her debut at STAGES in 2019 as Anita in 101 Dalmatians. Other roles include Mairead in Lieutenant of Inishmore for which she won a St. Louis Theatre Circle award. Lari is also a multi-instrumentalist under the moniker Kiing Lair.

Leah Berry (The Cook and others) is delighted her years of quoting this movie are finally paying off! Previous STAGES productions include The Karate Kid - The Musical, South Pacific (Nellie Forbush), Sister Act (Sister Mary Robert) and Seussical (Gertrude McFuzz). Other favorite roles: Glinda in The Wizard of Oz (MUNY), Eliza in My Fair Lady (Ozark Actors Theatre), Maria in The Sound of Music, and Marian in The Music Man (Little Theatre on the Square).

David Hess (Colonel Mustard) His Broadway productions include Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Annie Get Your Gun. His First National Tours include The Bridges of Madison County (Charlie), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney) and Ragtime (Admiral Peary). He has performed in Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall: Kristina (Daniel) and at Lincoln Center: Dessa Rose (Bertie). Regional theater performances include Shenandoah (Charlie; Chicago's Best Actor Jefferson Award) and Jane Eyre (Rochester; San Francisco Bay Area Critics Best Actor Award). TV appearances include "Madam Secretary," "The Americans," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Wu-Tang."

Tari Kelly (Mrs. White) is excited to return to St. Louis having previously appeared at STAGES in My One and Only, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Promises, Promises and at the MUNY in Thoroughly Modern Mille, Nunsense, and Show Boat. Broadway: Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, The Boy from Oz, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Show Boat. National Tours: Anastasia, Little Shop of Horrors, Show Boat and Beauty and the Beast.

Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Peacock) A STAGES company member for 35 years and over 75 shows, favorites include Gypsy (Mama Rose), Mame (Mame), Hello Dolly! (Dolly) and of course, Always... Patsy Cline (Louise). FARMER'S ALLEY THEATRE: It Shoulda Been You (Judy), A Doll's House - Part 2 (Anne Marie), The Cake (Della). MUNY: My Fair Lady (Mrs. Higgins), Into The Woods (Jack's Mother), Kinky Boots (Stage Manager). STL REP: Sunday In The Park (Mother), Follies (Hattie), Urinetown (Ms. Pennywise). Tours: First International A Chorus Line.

Charlie Franklin (Mr. Green) DIDN'T DO IT. NY Theatre includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Original Broadway Cast), The Book of Mormon (Broadway), The Bridges of Madison County (Original Broadway Cast), Big River (City Center Encores!), Parade (Lincoln Center). Regional credits include The Secret Garden (5th Avenue), Lord of the Flies (Denver Center). TV credits include "Shades of Blue" (NBC), "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime).

Graham Stevens (Professor Plum) is an award-winning actor and singer, based in New York City. He earned a BA in Theater at Yale University. In 2011, Graham won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble for his performance in In Transit Off-Broadway at Primary Stages. Broadway: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Robber Bridegroom, In Transit. Regional: Roundabout, Ogunquit, Cleveland Play House, Paper Mill, La Jolla Playhouse, NY City Opera. Television: "Gotham," "Search Party."

Diana DeGarmo (Miss Scarlet) is a performing artist and multi-hyphenate with credits from TV's "American Idol" and "The Young & The Restless"; Broadway's Hairspray and Hair; Off-Broadway's The Toxic Avenger and The Marvelous Wonderettes; 1st National Tours of BKLYN, 9 to 5, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Regionally & Internationally with Jekyll & Hyde and the USO. Just to name a few! She is thrilled to be back at STAGES where she earned the 2022 St. Louis Theatre Circle Award for her starring role in Always... Patsy Cline.

Jeff Cummings (Mr. Boddy and others) is thrilled to make his Stages debut in Clue. Locally, he has worked with Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Black Repertory Theatre, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, Upstream Theatre, and Moonstone Theatre Company. Regional theatre credits include Goodman Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Seattle's ACT Theatre, and seven seasons with Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

CAMERON JAMARR DAVIS (The Cop and others) is thrilled to continue the Season at STAGES, after performing in Aida! Holding a BFA in Dramatic Performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Cameron is a native teaching artist, director and filmmaker; and is Founder of Soul Siren Playhouse. Most recently he appeared as Hector MacQueen in Murder On The Orient Express with Repertory Theater St. Louis and as Jimmy Hewlett in The African Company Presents Richard lll at the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.

The ensemble also includes Patrick Blindauer, Megan Elyse Fulmer, TJ Lancaster, and Mary McNulty. Casting by Wojcik Casting Team.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The play begins on a dark and stormy night at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Sip soup with Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and a host of other classic oddballs as you unravel this whodunnit. Clue is laugh-a-minute, high-octane fun for the entire family!

