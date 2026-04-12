EVITA, The Olivier Awards, and the St. Louis Connection

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When the Olivier Awards were handed out this evening in London, Stages St. Louis Founder and former Executive Producer, Jack Lane was keeping a keen eye on the results from his home in St. Louis. Lane was a co-producer and investor on two of the nominated productions, Jamie Lloyd’s Evita and The Producers.

EVITA did not pick up the award for Best Musical Revival. Those honors went to Into The Woods, but Evita was the winner of two Olivier Awards. Rachel Zegler was named Best Actress in a Musical, and Fabian Aloise won the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Lane said, “We didn’t win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival for Evita. It went to the equally acclaimed and deserving production of Into The Woods.” He continued, “A hearty congratulations to the entire Into The Woods team.”

Lane gushed about Zegler and Aloise’s wins calling them his two favorite creatives from the production. “Rachel Zegler gave an absolutely galvanizing performance as Eva Peron, and Fabian Aloise’s choreographic vision of Evita and Argentina was mind-blowing.” Lane said, “Rachel and Fabian’s work deserved to be honored. Broadway had better get ready for this explosive new production of Evita.”

Other stateside producers of Evita included Christopher Ketner, Hunter Regian, Sean Nyberg, and Paul Danforth.

Seattle based husbands Nyberg and Danforth were first time Olivier Award winners for their work producing Paddington The Musical. Paddington was the big winner of the night with 7 awards total, including The Cunard Award for Best New Musical.

Visit londontheatre.co.uk for a for a complete list of the winners.