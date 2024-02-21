Comedian Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, April 18

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced that comedian Theo Von will bring his Return of the Rat Tour to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Theo Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month.

Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix. In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country.