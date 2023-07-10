Black Theatre Network to Present 37th Annual Conference AFROFUTURISM: Envisioning Black Theatre

The Black Theatre Network, the nation's oldest organization dedicated to the exploration and preservation of the theatrical visions of the African Diaspora, will present "AFROFUTURISM: Envisioning Black Theatre," the theme of its 37th annual conference. Scheduled July 20 through July 23, 2023 in St. Louis, MO, the assembly of artists, scholars, educators, students, practitioners, and theatre lovers will feature an eclectic mix of panels, conversations, and performances developed to "define our own narratives in the 21st century and beyond."

"#BTN 37 is not merely a gathering of theatre artisans, it is a catalyst for change," Reneé Charlow, BTN Conference planner and Vice President said. "The conference is a breeding ground for artistic innovation and will serve as evidence of the limitless possibilities of merging tradition with imagination. This testament to the power of Afrofuturism is necessary for shaping theatrical experiences of tomorrow as the future is envisioned via the lens of African heritage and diasporic experiences."

The conference will also present its yearly StudentQuest scholarship, design, and monologue competitions. The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, has offered BTN grant support for its conferences for over a decade. However, during the 37th annual conference, Disney will engage in a special partnership with BTN that will include such Disney executives as Shelby Jiggetts (Vice President, Creative & Advanced Development Disney Live Entertainment/Walt Disney) Stephen Gelpi (Director, Disney Talent Casting Strategy & Initiatives), and Clint Clarke (Disney Senior Audio Designer at Disney Live Entertainment) to judge the monologue competition, conduct a workshop session about auditioning, and lead a panel entitled "Preparing for Your Professional Future."

Other partnerships for #BTN37 will include special presentations by renowned industry strategists arranged by The Black Seed Foundation; Washington University in St. Louis opening its campus to provide space for conference sessions, and the support of the vibrant St. Louis arts community through such organizations as Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, St. Louis Area Agency on Aging, Missouri Arts Council, and The Black Rep. Additional assistance will be provided by Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC), National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF), International Black Theatre Summit, MYBA (Mind Your Business Art), and Obsidian Theatre Festival.

#BTN37 will also introduce a new series called "Black Theatre Thought Leaders." Conversations with Director/Founder of The Black Seed Foundation Dr. Indira Etwaroo; actor and educator Keith Arthur Bolden (Associate Professor of Theatre, Spelman College; Lovecraft Country, Greenleaf); dramaturg Dr. Khalid Long (Associate Professor, Department of Theatre Arts in the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University) and two-time Tony Award winning producer Rashad V. Chambers (Topdog/Underdog, FAT HAM) will launch the series.

For more information about the Black Theatre Network's 37th Annual Conference, "AFROFUTURISM: Envisioning Black Theatre" and other BTN programs and services visit Click Here.

ABOUT THE BLACK THEATRE NETWORK

The Black Theatre Network (BTN) was founded in 1986, by a group of Black Theatre devotees who met in New York at the National Education Theatre Conference (NETC). In the lobby bar of the Milford Hotel, the group created an organization that, for 36 years, has existed as a coalition of artists, educators, scholars, students and theatre lovers dedicated to exploring and preserving theatrical visions of the African Diaspora.

BTN collects, processes and distributes information that supports the professional and personal development of its membership (comprising individuals engaged in the full range of theatre professions, professional and community theatres and organizations, and academic institutions. BTN also provides artists and scholars with a milieu for communicating and exchanging ideas; provides a national forum to discuss and plan theatre events; encourages and supports the production of plays about the Black experience at home and abroad; and honors and celebrates the pioneers & practitioners
who have impacted the American Theatre.




