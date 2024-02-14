Black Pumas, Chaka Khan, Trombone Shorty And Big Boi To Headline 2024 Music At The Intersection Festival

Music at the Intersection returns for its fourth year with a diverse, roots-inspired and decades-spanning artist lineup. Headliners include psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, 10x Grammy winning queen of funk Chaka Khan, rapper Big Boi (of Outkast), New Orleans trombonist and trumpeter Trombone Shorty, 5x Gramming winning jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding, funk group Lettuce, 2x Grammy winning 24-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy and St. Louis rapper Chingy. The festival also features Ferguson-born trumpeter Keyon Harrold, a 3x festival alumnus, in a new role as Music at the Intersection Artist-in-Residence.

During the weekend, more than 50 national, regional and local artists are scheduled to perform across four stages throughout Grand Center Arts District's outdoor festival footprint - a mix of urban streets and green spaces, stretching across Washington Avenue, just east of Grand Boulevard. Tickets go on sale at MetroTix on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m., and prices start at $140 for all-weekend access or $75 for a day pass. GA+, VIP and VIP+ options are also available.

"Last year we acknowledged 50 years of hip-hop, but we celebrate hip-hop and all of our musical genres every day," said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation. "This year's lineup reflects that, with St. Louis giants, living legends and rising stars. We're delivering hip-hop classics with Big Boi and Chingy, and new school hip-hop-meets-electronic with Jordan Ward and Mvstercamp's DARKWOOD. If you're into funk and soul, we've got the super hot Black Pumas, Lettuce, Bebe The Neo-Soul, and Lady Wray. Plus, we're diving deep into the intersectionality of blues, jazz, funk and soul, embodied by Trombone Shorty, Robert Randolf and living legend Stanley Clark. Add in the iconic Chaka Khan, a new gospel brunch, and our own Keyon Harrold at the helm. It's going to be an incredible weekend."

Festival grounds open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 15. Performances will take place within that outdoor footprint until well after sunset.

Artist Lineup:

With a special focus on "St. Louis Made," Music at the Intersection pays homage to the city's imprint on the American songbook, as well as the relationship St. Louis has with its Mississippi River roots. The festival aims to celebrate musical heritage, from the West African coasts to the Caribbean islands, up through the Mississippi Delta. Music at the Intersection honors the giants who shaped genre and sound - across blues, jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop and rock n' roll - as it also calls up and gives platform to a new wave of artists.

A majority of the lineup has direct ties to the St. Louis area. Chingy grew up in Walnut Park and attended McCluer North High School in Florissant. Jordan Ward grew up in south St. Louis and Maryland Heights. He attended Metro Academic and Classical High School and later graduated from Parkway North High School. Thumpasaurus frontman Lucas Tamaren is from Ladue. Trumpeter (and Music at the Intersection Artist-in-Residence) Keyon Harrold is from Ferguson.

Other artists hail from the Caribbean, Mississippi Delta and sister river cities, from which St. Louis shares music and cultural roots. Now based in New Orleans, Cimafunk is a Spanish language Afro-Cuban rockstar. Trombone Shorty was born in New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood and has performed second line parades since age four. 80 year-old electric blues musician Boo Boo Davis first sang the blues to pass time while picking Mississippi Delta cotton fields (he later moved north and settled in St. Louis, playing regularly at the East St. Louis club Tabby's Red Room).

Additional national acts are tied to St. Louis by musical genre. The influence of St. Louis-born or raised artists - like Chuck Berry, Tina Turner and Miles Davis - have had a lasting impact on the sounds of today. Saturday night headliners, Black Pumas, credit Chuck Berry as a rock influence.

The full artist lineup is as follows:

Saturday, September 14 will feature Black Pumas; Big Boi; Lettuce; Chingy; Jordan Ward; Cimafunk; Joe Russo's Selcouth Quartet; Lady Wray; Thumpasaurus; Tef Poe and EFG w/ special guests; BeBe The Neo-Sout feat. special guests; Starwolf; Bates & The Strangers; Mvstercamp feat. DARKWOOD, Aida Ade and Alexia Simone; and werQfest Ball feat. Bronze Avery & Kristopher Lay. Exclusive DJ programming in Sophie's Artist Lounge (for VIP and VIP+) will feature Sound Clash feat. Blvck Spvde, BIKO, 18andCounting; DJ Tycoon; MAXA; DJ PBNJEFFY; DJ Pharaoh; and Stazi.

Sunday, September 15 will feature Chaka Khan; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Esperanza Spalding; Samara Joy; Stanley Clarke Band; Robert Randolph Band; Keyon Harrold presents Foreverland feat. surprise guests; Jazz St. Louis Celebrates Jazz From The East Side; Marquise Knox w/ Funky Butt Brass Band; Dylan Triplett; Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band; Rhythm City feat. Ptah Williams; Ms. Hy-C; Boo Boo Davis; Red & Black Brass Band; Miss Jubilee; Eric McSpadden & friends; and Jeremy & LaToya. Exclusive DJ programming in Sophie's Artist Lounge (for VIP and VIP+) will feature Lady Jock; Papa Ray; Art Dwyer; and Chilly C.

While Music at the Intersection organizers encourage attendees to purchase a weekend ticket to explore all artists and musical genres, additional effort has been made in 2024 to create two unique daily experiences. Saturday, which starts at 1 p.m. and stretches late into the evening, puts focus on hip-hop, funk and soul. Sunday, which kicks off at 11 a.m. with a gospel brunch, leans heavily into jazz, blues and heritage.

"We've learned a lot about how people enjoy this festival," said Hansen. "While we're building cultural tourism around Music at the Intersection, the majority of our audience is from St. Louis. Grand Center Arts District is urban-based and in the heart of the city's Midtown, making it easy to come and go. Whether it's for the full weekend, a single day, or just a few hours, we want everyone to see themselves here. Saturday and Sunday are distinctly different, but still connected, to give single-day ticket buyers more of what they want. And, don't worry, there's less overlap between stages this year too. We know some of those schedule choices were breaking hearts, and we've adjusted."

Artist-in-Residence:

Keyon Harrold, a 3x festival alumnus, is taking on a new role for 2024. The Ferguson-born trumpeter, vocalist and composer, is being named Music at the Intersection Artist-in-Residence. In addition to presenting his new album Foreverland on Sunday, September 15 (with tba special guests), Keyon also sits on the festival's programming committee, informing this year's artist lineup through his unique and genre-crossing musical lens. Harrold has previously performed and collaborated with Black Pumas, Cimafunk, Trombone Shorty and more.

"Adding an artist-in-residence, the most important thing we can do is give time, space, permission and resources to execute whatever creative vision they have," said Hansen. "A residency around Music at the Intersection is not anchored around a single performance. It's an activation that starts with this announcement and goes all the way through festival weekend. In the lead up to September, Keyon is an ambassador for the festival as he's out traveling the world."

"I feel a sense of excitement about the future of Music at the Intersection," said Keyon Harrold. "I am thrilled about the upcoming events and concerts planned and eagerly look forward to seeing how this festival will continue to grow and reach new heights. As the first Artist-in-Residence, I am honored to be an ambassador and liaison of the rich musical roots and culture of the St. Louis and Midwest region. I can't wait to welcome incredible talents from all over the world to my beloved hometown and witness the melting pot of culture and creativity that the Music at the Intersection festival is known for. I am confident that the visionary team led by the Kranzbergs and Chris Hansen will continue to explore and push the boundaries of multidisciplinary art and dopeness. The future of this festival is bright, and I am excited to be a part of it."

Over the coming months, Music at the Intersection will share content curated by Harrold, as he talks to giants of jazz, soul and hip-hop, exploring their connections to (or musical process informed by) St. Louis. Festival week, he will serve as an ambassador: visiting local schools to share music education, speaking at the Music at the Intersection's September 12-13 conference and curating on-site networking opportunities for visiting performers backstage in Artist Village. After the festival wraps, on Sunday night, Harrold will host a special all-star jam post-party at The Grandel (ticketing details will be announced at a future date).

Read more about Harrold at www.keyonharrold.com. Information on his 2024 album Foreverland (feat. Common, Robert Glasper, Jean Baylor, PJ Morton, Laura Mvula, Malaya and more) is available at https://shorefire.com/roster/keyon-harrold.

Ticket Packages:

Tickets are offered as all-weekend or single-day passes. GA prices start at $140 for all-weekend access or $75 for a day pass. Limited GA+, VIP and VIP+ tickets are also available.

GA+ ($170 weekend or $90 single day) includes access to indoor, air conditioned restrooms and Sophie's Gallery viewing access.

VIP ($225 weekend or $125 single day) includes access to indoor, air conditioned restrooms, Sophie's Gallery viewing access, exclusive DJ programming in Sophie's Artist Lounge, a special cocktail and bar menu for purchase in Sophie's Artist Lounge, a commemorative festival poster, and a dedicated VIP festival entry lane.

VIP+ ($899 weekend or $499 single day) includes all VIP amenities PLUS a festival merch package, a dedicated viewing area at each stage with festival seating, a food truck VIP speed pass, a VIP bar line, select complimentary beverages in the VIP Lounge, a VIP parking pass and a commemorative VIP+ laminate.

Starting on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m., all tickets can be purchased at www.musicattheintersection.org/tickets or directly at www.MetroTix.com (or by phone at 314-534-1111). For more information visit www.MusicattheIntersection.org.