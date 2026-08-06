Beth Leavel Will Be Inducted Into Muny Hall of Fame

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Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, who stars as Katie Connelly in the Muny production of Meet Me In St. Louis, will be inducted into the Muny Hall of Fame, honoring her contributions in more than a dozen Muny productions over four decades.

The Muny Hall of Fame honors performers, artists and administrators whose contributions have left a lasting mark on The Muny. Leavel joins Hall of Fame artists including Yul Brynner, Angela Lansbury, Pearl Bailey, Carol Channing and Ken Page, who was inducted posthumously in 2025.

Leavel has appeared in 13 Muny productions since 1983: Rose in Gypsy (2018); Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! (2015); Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! (2014); Sister Robert Anne in Nunsense: Muny Style! (2013); Mrs. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2012); Miss Hannigan in Annie (2009); Vera Charles in Mame (2005); Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street (2004); Betty Rizzo in Grease (1988); Lady Ulong and standby for Lynn Redgrave in The King and I (1983); standby for Susan Powell in Promises, Promises (1983); Gabrielle and standby for Judy Kaye in Can-Can (1983); and standby for Lucy Arnaz in I Do! I Do! (1983).

Leavel’s celebrated career spans Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatre and television. She most recently was seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. She was nominated for 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance in the critically acclaimed musical The Prom. Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. And she received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You.

Other Broadway roles include The Baroness in Lempicka, Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein , Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Show Boat and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street.

Regionally, Beth has starred as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! at the Cape Playhouse and Ogunquit Playhouse, Sally Adams in Call Me Madam at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, the Witch in Into the Woods at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and Miss Hannigan in Annie at Paper Mill Playhouse. She holds an MFA and an honorary Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Leavel will be honored at an invitation-only event Aug. 11. Muny Hall of Fame honorees are featured on a series of plaques lining The Muny’s east and west pergolas. Patrons may scan a QR code at each plaque to learn more about the inductees.

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