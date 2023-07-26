Arch City Kids Theater Troupe Fights Type 1 Diabetes With Annual Revue

Once and for All, featuring songs from Broadway favorites like Newsies, Heathers, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, and Mamma Mia, runs August 4-6 at DeSmet Jesuit High School.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Photo 1 Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Photos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny
VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Photo 3 VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny Photo 4 Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Arch City Kids Theater Troupe Fights Type 1 Diabetes With Annual Revue

Arch City Kids Theater Troupe Fights Type 1 Diabetes With Annual Revue

Since 2005, talented performers ages 8-18 from across the St. Louis region come together every summer to form the Arch City Kids Theater Troupe (ACTT), producing a Broadway-style musical revue to raise money and awareness for JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in hopes of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

As always, this year's production, Once and for All, is run entirely by kids who cast, direct, choreograph, and perform the show, donating all proceeds to JDRF. Once and for All is directed this year by 18-year-old 2023 St. Joseph's Academy graduate, Natalie McAtee.

"Being able to create something so powerful with an amazing group of kids is such a life-changing experience that I wouldn't trade anything for," Natalie says.

In 2022, ACTT's production Don't Stop Believin' raised $25,000, and over the years, with participation of more than 200 area kids, ACTT has given nearly $300,000 to JDRF.

Being a part of ACTT has become a fun and meaningful summer tradition for many young St. Louis performers, but for Assistant Director Maren Burns, singing and dancing in the show is only part of the appeal.

"My favorite thing about ACTT is definitely the community aspect of it," says Maren. "We have kids from all over the St. Louis area, even a few from Illinois, all fighting to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. And it's really taught me so much about this disease that I didn't know about and it's given me a true passion for trying to find a cure for it with my friends and fellow cast members."

Natalie agrees.

"ACTT has been not only the highlight of my summer for the past seven years," she says, "but it's become a family that I can count on for anything," she says.

Once and for All, featuring songs from Broadway favorites like Newsies, Heathers, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, and Mamma Mia, runs August 4-6 at DeSmet Jesuit High School. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged. Raffles and concessions are available at each show, and all proceeds go to JDRF.

For more information visit: http://www.archcitykids.org/



RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December Photo
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For RENT at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For RENT at the Muny

The Muny has revealed the full cast, design and production teams for its production of Rent, running August 4 - 10.

3
Review: SUNDAY STANDARD TIME WITH TIM SCHALL at Blue Strawberry Photo
Review: SUNDAY STANDARD TIME WITH TIM SCHALL at Blue Strawberry

Schall and Schmidt are a lovely duo providing a vintage feel of a 1940’s supper club. Wrapping his vocals with his pleasing tenor and a deep resonant lower register, Schall takes on standards of old and what he calls the new standards of the 1970s Baby Boomers. His opening set is “S Wonderful” as he takes on some of the most popular standards of old including “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Baby,” and “Almost Like being in Love.” The diners are also treated to his unique takes on Lerner and Loewe’s “Wouldn’t it be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live” from MY FAIR LADY. His second set included some of the biggest hits of the late 1960’s and 1970s with “Up on the Roof,” “New York State of Mind,” “Both Sides Now,” and more. Schmidt accompanies him splendidly on piano and helps return romance to dining in an intimate setting where you come for a leisurely dinner and to be entertained by a skilled musician accompanying an outstanding vocalist.

4
Unleash Your Inner Broadway Star with FoxPACFs Musical Theatre Audition Intensives Photo
Unleash Your Inner Broadway Star with FoxPACF's Musical Theatre Audition Intensives

Discover how you can enhance your musical theatre audition skills with FoxPACF's intensive training program. Prepare to showcase your talent and impress casting directors with our expert guidance. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your career in the world of Broadway and musical theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (7/21-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merry Wives
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (8/01-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You