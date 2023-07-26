Arch City Kids Theater Troupe Fights Type 1 Diabetes With Annual Revue

Since 2005, talented performers ages 8-18 from across the St. Louis region come together every summer to form the Arch City Kids Theater Troupe (ACTT), producing a Broadway-style musical revue to raise money and awareness for JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in hopes of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

As always, this year's production, Once and for All, is run entirely by kids who cast, direct, choreograph, and perform the show, donating all proceeds to JDRF. Once and for All is directed this year by 18-year-old 2023 St. Joseph's Academy graduate, Natalie McAtee.

"Being able to create something so powerful with an amazing group of kids is such a life-changing experience that I wouldn't trade anything for," Natalie says.

In 2022, ACTT's production Don't Stop Believin' raised $25,000, and over the years, with participation of more than 200 area kids, ACTT has given nearly $300,000 to JDRF.

Being a part of ACTT has become a fun and meaningful summer tradition for many young St. Louis performers, but for Assistant Director Maren Burns, singing and dancing in the show is only part of the appeal.

"My favorite thing about ACTT is definitely the community aspect of it," says Maren. "We have kids from all over the St. Louis area, even a few from Illinois, all fighting to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. And it's really taught me so much about this disease that I didn't know about and it's given me a true passion for trying to find a cure for it with my friends and fellow cast members."

Natalie agrees.

"ACTT has been not only the highlight of my summer for the past seven years," she says, "but it's become a family that I can count on for anything," she says.

Once and for All, featuring songs from Broadway favorites like Newsies, Heathers, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, and Mamma Mia, runs August 4-6 at DeSmet Jesuit High School. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged. Raffles and concessions are available at each show, and all proceeds go to JDRF.

For more information visit: http://www.archcitykids.org/