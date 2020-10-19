Studio32 Will Resume Rehearsals For SOUTH PACIFIC

The show is currently set to be performed in March 2021, with hopes to start full rehearsals again in January.

Studio32 has announced that they will soon resume rehearsals for their production of South Pacific, Euro Weekly News reports.

Due to the Coronavirus Studio32 has had to postpone the South Pacific performances. Tickets that have already been booked will be automatically transferred to the corresponding March date. Anyone who has booked and cannot attend the new dates is asked to contact Studio32 to cancel and arrange a refund if already paid.

The company is also open to welcoming new members to join the company.

If you act, sing, dance, or want to help out backstage, contact the theatre company at info@studiothirtytwo.org. For more information, visit their website at www.studiothirtytwo.org.

