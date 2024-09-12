Stage Entertainment Will Open Third Theatre in Madrid

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Entertainment, the leading musical theatre and production company, will open a third theatre in Madrid.

The third theatre is located inside the ‘Tierno Galván Park’, in the southwestern part of Madrid, close to the city centre and concerns the former IMAX theatre. Together with its current theatres ‘Teatro Lope De Vega’ and ‘Teatro Coliseum’ located in Madrid’s famous ‘Gran Vía’, Stage Entertainment will be able to welcome approximately 1.5 million visitors per year. The renovation works will commence this fall and the official opening of the theatre is expected in the second half of 2026.

At present the theatre has 447 seats but after its renovation, the theatre will accommodate for 1.500 seats. Next to large scale musical productions, this capacity also positions the theatre as an ideal venue for congresses and other business events in Madrid.

An important part of the renovation works will be to adopt sustainable environmental practices such as waste management, energy consumption and the use of natural resources. Also the implementation of energy efficiency measures, such as the installation of LED lighting, efficient heating and cooling systems and the optimization of water use will be employed to minimize the theatre's environmental impact. Last but not least, the renovation will not only be limited to the building itself, but is extended to the perimeter of the theatre to integrate it into the natural environment of the Enrique Tierno Galván Park.

Arthur de Bok, CEO Stage Entertainment: “We are very excited to announce a third theatre in Madrid and to add it to our network of our current 16 theatres in Europe. The theatre perfectly fits with our ambition to continue to grow in our key markets. We see Madrid as a key market for our large scale musicals and this theatre enables us to further build on the two successful theaters our company already has in Madrid.”

Yolanda Pérez Abejón, Managing Director Stage Entertainment Spain: “I’m very pleased that we will have a third theatre in Madrid which will be renovated into a state-of-the-art theatre. This will allow us to bring more large-scale musicals to Madrid and to attract more and also younger audiences. It will also enable us to further extend our footprint as market leader for live entertainment in Madrid and Spain”.

Comments