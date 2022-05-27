Sophie Is A Brand New Open Air Event Series For Southern Spain

Sophie is a brand new outdoor and open air event series that puts a global spotlight on the emerging city of Malaga. It is a lovingly curated experience from a hugely experienced team that fuses underground music and nature with a real sense of community and all of the city's rich cultural history. It goes down every Sunday afternoon and evening from July 3rd to August 28th in an all-new, luxurious and sun-kissed secret venue located 15 minutes from Málaga's city centre and 10 minutes from Málaga airport.

Tickets start at 40EUR with a range of VIP packages and world class music guaranteed from Paul Kalkbrenner, Jamie Jones, Apollonia, Seth Troxler, [a:rpia:r], Enzo Siragusa, Craig Richards, Nicolas Lutz, Sonja Moonear, Mathew Jonson, tINI, Traumer, Francesco Del Garda, Gene On Earth, Sweely, and many more.

The team behind the newly born concept Sophie has been at the heart of the underground for years running various acclaimed parties around Europe. After a candid conversation between friends about the connections people make on the dance floor, Sophie was born with the aim of bringing something new, fresh and exciting to Málaga. All the people behind the project have lived there for years and now fully exploit the potential of Spain's third largest city in terms of tourism, foreign investment, social development, global airport connections and economic growth in general.

With its amazing food, great beaches and now the arrival of Sophie, this city has it all. It goes down in a gloriously sun-kissed and naturalistic location, a purpose built escapist haven that blends in seamlessly with nature and makes for magical musical memories with a serious soundtrack and beach time vibes.

Says Giorgio Maulini, one of the founders of the project: "There was a big gap in Malaga that needed to be filled. A place where we could offer an alternative cultural celebration of life. Málaga has a really rich cultural proposal for folkloric music as Flamenco, POP or Latin music but there wasn't a place where we could feel identified with. We have always been driven by the underground music culture and what it represents. The freedom of being who you are and not being afraid of showing it. We knew we wanted to create a place where we could help people discover this values, listen to quality music and at the same time change the stereotypes of our society to a more open minded, tolerant and give a real opportunity to alternative cultures which are actually the ones that help develop the collective consciousness and artistic scene of a city."

The opening party features German techno legend Paul Kalkbrenner with a live show from Giorgia Angiuli, underground house grooves from the Mandar trio and Janeret. After that, the parties remain high quality and tasteful. Throughout July the acts include Enzo Siragusa, Traumer, Francesco Del Garda, Sweely, Anthea, Quest, Evan Baggs, Laurine & Cecilio, Seth Troxler, Dyed Soundorom, tINI, Giammarco Orsini, O.BEE, Tomas Station, Rakim Under, Dorado, Jamie Jones, Archie Hamilton, Giorgio Maulini, Chris Stussy, Reiss, Samuel Deep, Huerta, East End Dubs, Rich NxT, Rossko, Lola Haro, and Charlotte. August sees [a:rpia:r] and Praslea, Dan Andrei, Apollonia, Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz, Gene on Earth, Sugar Free, Fonte, Mathew Jonson (live), Sonja Moonear, Priku, plus secret guests.

Málaga-Costa del Sol airport is connected to 133 destinations, with a total of 52 international airlines in operation making Sophie easy to get to from anywhere. It means there is no excuse not to hop on a plane and head off for a grown up and soul soothing party in paradise.