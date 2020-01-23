OFFSónar Reveal First Lineups Featuring Moodymann, Daniel Avery, HAAi, Kobosil & More

Barcelona's OFFSónar has revealed the first artist lineups for their 2020 series, with a huge selection of cutting-edge acts confirmed for showcases from Detroit Love, Exhale and Innervisions. Taking place from 18 - 21 of June, the four days of OFFSónar parties are located within the unique open-air Poble Espanyol complex and run concurrently to Sónar festival.

Once again taking over all three venues within Poble Espanyol is Innervisions, who have confirmed no less than 20 artists for their showcase which will bring OFFSónar's four days of parties to a monumental close on Sunday 21st of June. The forward thinking bill includes an impressive series of b2b sets, including an unmissable b2b2b with Âme, Marcel Dettmann and Rødhåd, while innovative craftsman Daniel Avery will join forces with frequent DJing partner and eclectic selector HAAi, with Or:la and Roi Perez also teaming up. Agoria, DJ Koze, Gerd Janson, Donna Leake and Denis Horvat are also amongst those confirmed, with the finale party curated and capped off by label co-founders Dixon and Âme.

Carl Craig is poised to welcome fellow Detroit techno pioneers Inner City (live), Moodymann and Octave One (live) for his Detroit Love party on Thursday 18th June. His friend and peer Mirko Loko will also join proceedings plus Viennese DJ Flo Real, with the party set to take over the stunning Monasterio venue that's situated at the highest point of Poble Espanyol and boasts panoramic views across Barcelona.

Continuing to push forward the new generation of techno, Amelie Lens will return to Carpa & Picnic with her lauded Exhale imprint. Joining her is Dax J, bringing his individual style of raw and uncompromising techno to the pine-filled outdoor space. Also confirmed is rising Belgian artist Farrago - having released their debut EP on Amelie's LENSKE label in 2018 - as well as Kobosil and Modular Gang founder Rachel Lyn.

Running as the companion event to Sónar festival to create summer's most anticipated party week in Europe, OFFSónar offers four days of parties for the most discerning lovers of house and techno within the backdrop of the vibrant city of Barcelona. Blessed with 4 kilometers of sandy beaches, the cosmopolitan city is a hub of culture, art and nightlife, and with OFFSónar's setting of Poble Espanyol cradling three iconic venues, is not to be missed. The series has also confirmed events from Circoloco, Drumcode, and an OffSónar special with Paul Kalkbrenner & Boris Brejcha, with more details, line ups, and two more events still to be revealed.

Tickets for OFFSónar 2020 start at 20€, and are now available from Resident Advisor.





