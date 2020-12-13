Gran Teatre Del Liceu Will Resume LA TRAVIATA at 50% Capacity

Gran Teatre De Liceu will resume the presentation of Verdi's "La Traviata" beginning December 14, with 50% seating capacity, OperaWire reports.

The company has added two performances to the run, on December 22 and 23. The opera will run until December 30, 2020.

"I would like to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Interior Affairs, together with the Civil Protection, for understanding the needs of the Institution and for positively evaluating the security protocols and the specific ventilation system at the Liceu," said Salvador Alemany, the President of the Foundation of the Gran Teatre de Liceu.

A remarkable feature of La traviata is the realistic view it takes of the tale of Violetta, who recalls her life as a courtesan in a series of flashbacks as she lies on her deathbed. It is an exaltation of life itself and of qualities such as generosity, compassion and self-sacrifice which are quashed by the implacable verdict of a class-based society. Alfredo, the stereotype of the ardent, spellbound lover, is a member of that very society.

The opera stars Kristina Mkhitaryan, Pretty Yende, Lisette Oropesa, and Ermonela Jaho in the role of Violetta Valéry, Pavol Breslik, and Dmitry Korchak in the role of Alfredo Germont, and George Gagnidze and Giovanni Meoni alternating in the role of Giorgio Germont.

Speranza Scapucci and Daniel Montané conduct the production by David McVicar.

Read more on OperaWire.

Learn more about the production at https://www.liceubarcelona.cat/en/temporada-2020-2021/opera/la-traviata.